Twitter reacts as Leo Messi's Barcelona drop points once again in frustrating 2-2 draw against Valencia

Barcelona and Valencia shared the spoils in what was a superbly-contested encounter at the Nou Camp which ended with a scoreline of 2-2. The hosts' struggling start to the season got even worse as they dropped points for the seventh time this season, winning just six of their opening 13 games.
The opening exchanges of the game were largely one-sided with the Blaugrana imposing themselves on Los Che, but the game sparked to life in the 29th minute after Mouctar Diakhaby broke the deadlock with a thumping header from a Carlos Soler corner. The Frenchman was allowed a free header after none of the Barcelona players managed to pick him up in the box.
The half ended in a significantly more eventful fashion than it began after Antoine Griezmann was fouled by Valencia skipper Jose Gaya inside the penalty box during injury time. While Hernandez Hernandez initially showed the Spaniard a red card, VAR helped overturn the decision but still awarded a penalty for Ronald Koeman's men.
Although Leo Messi missed the penalty, he headed the ball in after Jordi Alba crossed the ball from the rebound. It was a landmark goal for the hosts as it helped the mercurial Argentine level Pele's record for the most number of goals scored for a single club.
Ronald Araujo then stunned the visitors with what was as a sublime strike from the edge of the penalty area, giving Barcelona the lead. His athletic volleyed effort was, however, was nullified just less than 20 minutes later by a razor-sharp finish from Maxi Gomez after a superb sequence of pay involving Carlos Soler and the man who could have potentially been sent off in the first half, Gaya.
Valencia held on for the last 20 minutes or so to register their sixth draw and 15th point of the season. Barcelona, on the other hand, now sit fifth on the table with 21 points from their 13 games.
