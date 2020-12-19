Twitter reacts as Leo Messi's Barcelona drop points once again in frustrating 2-2 draw against Valencia

Barcelona and Valencia shared the spoils in what was a superbly-contested encounter at the Nou Camp which ended with a scoreline of 2-2. The hosts' struggling start to the season got even worse as they dropped points for the seventh time this season, winning just six of their opening 13 games.

The opening exchanges of the game were largely one-sided with the Blaugrana imposing themselves on Los Che, but the game sparked to life in the 29th minute after Mouctar Diakhaby broke the deadlock with a thumping header from a Carlos Soler corner. The Frenchman was allowed a free header after none of the Barcelona players managed to pick him up in the box.

The half ended in a significantly more eventful fashion than it began after Antoine Griezmann was fouled by Valencia skipper Jose Gaya inside the penalty box during injury time. While Hernandez Hernandez initially showed the Spaniard a red card, VAR helped overturn the decision but still awarded a penalty for Ronald Koeman's men.

Although Leo Messi missed the penalty, he headed the ball in after Jordi Alba crossed the ball from the rebound. It was a landmark goal for the hosts as it helped the mercurial Argentine level Pele's record for the most number of goals scored for a single club.

Spectacular save by @mterstegen1 to keep Valencia from getting their second! pic.twitter.com/AZ1cYQvH2A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020

Ronald Araujo then stunned the visitors with what was as a sublime strike from the edge of the penalty area, giving Barcelona the lead. His athletic volleyed effort was, however, was nullified just less than 20 minutes later by a razor-sharp finish from Maxi Gomez after a superb sequence of pay involving Carlos Soler and the man who could have potentially been sent off in the first half, Gaya.

Valencia held on for the last 20 minutes or so to register their sixth draw and 15th point of the season. Barcelona, on the other hand, now sit fifth on the table with 21 points from their 13 games.

Here are the best tweets from the game.

643 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 643 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, equalling Pele’s 🇧🇷 record for Santos. King. pic.twitter.com/oXPD7XGI5S — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2020

FULL TIME



Barcelon 2-2 Valencia



🔵🔴Araújo's excellent volley means little for Barcelona who once again fail to perform in both boxes



🦇A pleasing point for Javi Gracia and company, Maxi Gómez equaliser justified as Valencia more than held their own at Camp Nou#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽ — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) December 19, 2020

Valencia fought hard to secure a vital away point against Barcelona in their #LaLiga encounter. pic.twitter.com/3uJ8ZXG37g — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 19, 2020

FT Barca 2-2 Valencia. Fair result between two clubs where off pitch issues have had huge negative impact on team through recent years. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 19, 2020

🇺🇾 Maxi Gomez just loves playing Barcelona in La Liga



🗓️ 17/18 🛣️: ⚽️🅰️

🗓️ 17/18 🏠: 🅰️

🗓️ 18/19 🛣️: ❌

🗓️ 18/19 🏠: ⚽️

🗓️ 19/20 🛣️: ⚽️

🗓️ 19/20 🏠: ⚽️🅰️

🗓️ 20/21 🛣️: ⚽️



🤝 His second half strike is enough to earn Valencia a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou after Messi missed a penalty pic.twitter.com/FRRo0HqV3O — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 19, 2020

I started on many podcasts and platforms that I don’t think Koeman will finish the season at FC Barcelona.He may well be a legend at the club as a player. But 🇪🇸⚽️ has moved on since Koeman’s playing days and the job is too big for him IMO #barcelonavalencia #FCBarcelona #LALiga — James Rowe (@JamesRoweNL) December 19, 2020

Pedri's game by numbers vs. Valencia:



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

94 touches

87% pass accuracy

75 passes

8 duels won

8 final ⅓ entries

4 ball recoveries

3 take-ons

3 tackles made

2 chances created

1 interception



A bright future ahead. 💫 pic.twitter.com/pUVUW4HLIX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2020

FT: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia.



Ronald Koeman once again drops points, for the 7th time this season. pic.twitter.com/6TB54dVV5J — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 19, 2020

Marc-André ter Stegen has been named as RAC1's MOTM today. Congratulations! — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 19, 2020

Koeman’s the worst Barcelona coach in three decades, perhaps more. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 19, 2020

So when Griezmann is lightly touched in the box it's immediately a penalty, but when Hazard gets kicked to the knee, causing an injury that kept him out for over a month, it's nothing? pic.twitter.com/RLqWvR5I0A — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 19, 2020

Pelé and Lionel Messi now hold the joint-record for most goals scored for a single club in football history: 643. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Bp2eivxd0e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2020

Ronald Koeman’s a lucky one. In a normal scenario, he would’ve been on the fence considering his team’s poor performances. But he is saved by the Presidential Elections and the fact there is nobody at the club right now who has the authority to make a decision on his continuity. — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) December 19, 2020

13 days left for him to be free pic.twitter.com/xfMQvrMaVJ — 🅐 (@Barzaboy) December 19, 2020

Following their 2-2 draw at home to Valencia, Barcelona are now in fifth in La Liga, eight points off leaders Atletico having played an extra game



They're 7/2 to go on and win the league... 😱 pic.twitter.com/JIJkd5ANZp — BettingOdds (@BettingOddsUK) December 19, 2020