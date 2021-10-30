×
Twitter reacts as Liverpool and Manchester City surprisingly drop points in the Premier League

It was a good day for Chelsea in the Premier League.
It was a good day for Chelsea in the Premier League.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Oct 30, 2021 11:00 PM IST
It was a perfect day for Chelsea as their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City dropped valuable points in the Premier League title race.

Prior to the start of game-week 10, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City were all separated by one point in the Premier League table. However, it was a massive day for the European champions as they saw their rivals lose ground.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield while Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side were cruising at 2-0 following goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. However, Brighton showed immense character and started pushing forward which resulted in them scoring twice. Leandro Trossard, who netted Brighton's equalizer, also scored twice to give the Seagulls the lead before the goal was disallowed for offside.

Manchester City were even more sloppy than Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side were thoroughly outplayed by Crystal Palace as they recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory. Star forward Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for the Eagles before Conor Gallagher netted the second goal in the 88th minute.

Liverpool and Manchester City hand Chelsea the advantage in the race for the Premier League title

While Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points, league-leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League charts following a routine 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Full-back Reece James continued his goalscoring form by netting twice in the second-half before midfielder Jorginho scored a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

Chelsea are now three points clear of Liverpool and a further five ahead of Manchester City. The Blues are currently in pole position to win their first league title since 2017.

Many fans on Twitter were delighted to see the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool drop points which could result in an exciting race for the Premier League title. Here are some of the best reactions off Twitter following a bizarre day of Premier League action:

Three goals. Three points.Top of the League.Up the Chels! 👊#NewChe https://t.co/TNPybyTLbo
Man City drop points ❌Liverpool drop points ❌Chelsea take charge of the title race 💪 https://t.co/hIahdMNhTD
Liverpool 2-2 BrightonCity 0-2 PalaceNewcastle 0-3 ChelseaChelsea in control of the Premier League title race 💥 https://t.co/x7wZ3C56Hm
Chelsea winning and seeing Man City & Liverpool drop points https://t.co/Y5ZobRlHt1
Come on reds, let's do this, City drop points, Brighton stop the best player in the world from scoring and Liverpool drop points... let's go!!
Feels so good our closest rivals drop points. Chelsea now 3 point ahead of Liverpool and 5 ahead of man city 😁😁🤪
Overhyped Man City drop points ❌Struggling Liverpool drop points ❌Chelsea the weak defence team takes charge of the title race 💪 FT https://t.co/7KzHf0oPDm
City and Liverpool drop points. Title charge is BACK ON https://t.co/1EHgkTeTs0
Liverpool absolutely should and do do enough to win that game, but Brighton are very resilient and organised. Seeing City drop all three points shows how tough this league is.
Title contenders Liverpool and Man City drop points today whiles the pretenders win their games. LMAO 😂
When Liverpool and City drop points, but you're already out of the title race so it doesn't matter. https://t.co/poBAojOpwI
Liverpool and Man city drop points, Chelsea 3 points clear https://t.co/1Mdigyv3J7
#ManCity drop three points at the Etihad against Crystal Palace. https://t.co/oKvAy9s3dU
Have been working all evening just to see Liverpool AND Man City drop points + us winning 🤩🤩
LOL the City loss and Liverpool draw gonna save Nuno and Ole because the boards will think they are still in the hunt.
@SkySportsPL Let's get it right City had a player sent off Liverpool 2 - 0 up with 11 players and finished 2 - 2 . Think again lol
What a weekend to be a Chelsea fan! Thank you Brighton and Crystal Palace🤝
Liverpool and Man city spoiled slips 🤣
@gyaigyimii @brfootball Chelsea football club are now: - 5 points clear ahead of Manchester City- 3 points clear ahead of Liverpool https://t.co/BjZo430Sov
Imagine a week where Pool and City drop points I am over here wanting United to lose and lose bad. I hate this.
Liverpool drew haha https://t.co/mqjEOjUc54
"Chelsea title collapse" but Liverpool and City drop points 🤣 https://t.co/cDL24vs8EB
Liverpool beating Man United 5-0 away then drawing 2-2 at home to Brighton while Man City drop points is the most Liverpooliest thing I've seen in a long time

Chelsea's title to lose

Chelsea’s title to lose

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
