Twitter reacts as Liverpool and Manchester City surprisingly drop points in the Premier League

It was a perfect day for Chelsea as their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City dropped valuable points in the Premier League title race.
Prior to the start of game-week 10, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City were all separated by one point in the Premier League table. However, it was a massive day for the European champions as they saw their rivals lose ground.
Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield while Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp's side were cruising at 2-0 following goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. However, Brighton showed immense character and started pushing forward which resulted in them scoring twice. Leandro Trossard, who netted Brighton's equalizer, also scored twice to give the Seagulls the lead before the goal was disallowed for offside.
Manchester City were even more sloppy than Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side were thoroughly outplayed by Crystal Palace as they recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory. Star forward Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for the Eagles before Conor Gallagher netted the second goal in the 88th minute.
Liverpool and Manchester City hand Chelsea the advantage in the race for the Premier League title
While Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points, league-leaders Chelsea extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League charts following a routine 3-0 win over Newcastle United.
Full-back Reece James continued his goalscoring form by netting twice in the second-half before midfielder Jorginho scored a penalty with nine minutes remaining.
Chelsea are now three points clear of Liverpool and a further five ahead of Manchester City. The Blues are currently in pole position to win their first league title since 2017.
Many fans on Twitter were delighted to see the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool drop points which could result in an exciting race for the Premier League title. Here are some of the best reactions off Twitter following a bizarre day of Premier League action:
