Twitter reacts as Manchester City announce Sergio Aguero's departure

Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club after the end of this season. One of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time, Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly Manchester City's biggest legend.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.

“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season.”

Having scored an amazing 257 goals in 384 appearances, Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's record goalscorer and played a crucial role in making City a European super club.

Sergio Aguero pens emotional farewell letter to Manchester City fans

Sergio Aguero also spoke about his 'huge sense of satisfaction' for having stayed at Manchester City so long and guiding the club to the upper echelons of European football. In his statement, Aguero said:

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age."

He also spoke about his 'indestructible bond' with the fans of Manchester City:

"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorerand forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart."

A true Premier League and Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero will forever be remembered for his iconic 'Aguerooooooooooo' last minute goal against QPR which won City the Premier League title in the most extraordinary of circumstances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best tweets:

Sergio Aguero will be honored with a statue outside the Etihad alongside statues currently in progress for Vincent Kompany and David Silva 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gTyR6xbaNI — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero has scored 254 goals for Man City.



Wayne Rooney scored 253 goals during his time at Man United.



Sergio Aguero has played 185 matches less than Wayne Rooney. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5Njum74OgJ — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) March 29, 2021

To the 1 n only SERGIO AGUERO thankyou for all the good times you brought to our club you absolute LEGEND good luck in the future LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero has scored as many PL hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klinsmann, Gianluca Vialli, Louis Saha, Gareth Bale, Roberto Firmino, Samuel Eto'o, Stan Collymore & Olivier Giroud combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero, at his peak, had six straight seasons of 28+ goals in all competitions. The previous player to do that in England was Jimmy Greaves. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 29, 2021

This goal still gives Manchester City fans goosebumps:

One of @ManCity's most iconic players, Sergio Aguero 💙pic.twitter.com/90MDXNw4es — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2021

The end of that season came THAT moment. 13th May 2012. Etihad Stadium, Manchester. 93:20. Balotelli slid the ball through to Aguero. Last kick of the season. Goal. Pure ecstasy. Unforgettable. Legendary. Aguero stole the league of Fergusons' Manchester United. — ‎‏ً (@TikiTakaMethod) March 29, 2021

Regardless of the team you support, you simply have to respect Sergio Aguero. Easily one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen. The league will miss him. pic.twitter.com/N6xd5NKlTN — Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) March 29, 2021

Phil Foden on Sergio Aguero: “He’s been so nice to me, ever since I came in to the building. He’s always so nice, making me feel welcome!” [via @ManCity]pic.twitter.com/VJNtuMVJ6n — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 29, 2021

On and off the pitch, always a class act. Love you hermano @aguerosergiokun 🙏🏻❤️ I wish you nothing but the very best for the future. Really sad to see you leave like this but we still have a lot to accomplish with you until that 💙 #agueroooooo pic.twitter.com/jnPKtQli8p — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) March 29, 2021

Manchester City fans after learning Sergio Aguero is due to leave the club in the summer pic.twitter.com/eJCb3mKqwQ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero’s departure is more than just the leaving of a legend.



It’s the last of the 2012 team to go.



From that famous team winning the title in the dying moments, securing Manchester City’s first ever title. #ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) March 29, 2021

Fun Fact:



Sergio Aguero has scored 110 match winning goals in his career#MCFC pic.twitter.com/bVbR7WxD37 — VON (@MEDIOVON) March 23, 2021

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero have assisted each other a total of 15 times during their time with the Argentina national team.



Imagine this duo together. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0VnNLMNAkz — Stan (@FutbolStan_) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero:



-Most goals vs the top 6

-All-time leading overseas scorer

-Hat-trick record



(Past decade)

-Most Goals

-Most Games scored in

-Most Goal Involvements

-Most Shots & on target

-9G/A In Finals



Respect Respect Respect! #MCFC pic.twitter.com/uCAgujaBgy — VON (@MEDIOVON) February 18, 2021

It seems appropriate to end with this tweet. Sit back and enjoy 8 minutes of pure emotion, drama, and unbridled joy. Sergio Aguero will forever be remembered as a Manchester City and Premier League great:

4️⃣ x Premier League Titles 🏆

⚽ 181 #PL Goals

🏆 7 x @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month awards

🔥 2014/15 @CocaCola_GB Golden Boot winner



Incredible, @aguerosergiokun 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mf67jm9Bux — Premier League (@premierleague) March 29, 2021

