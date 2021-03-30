Twitter reacts as Manchester City announce Sergio Aguero's departure

Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club after the end of this season. One of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time, Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly Manchester City's biggest legend.
Speaking to Manchester City's official website, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:
“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football.
“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.
“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season.”
Having scored an amazing 257 goals in 384 appearances, Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's record goalscorer and played a crucial role in making City a European super club.
Sergio Aguero pens emotional farewell letter to Manchester City fans
Sergio Aguero also spoke about his 'huge sense of satisfaction' for having stayed at Manchester City so long and guiding the club to the upper echelons of European football. In his statement, Aguero said:
"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age."
He also spoke about his 'indestructible bond' with the fans of Manchester City:
"Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorerand forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart."
A true Premier League and Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero will forever be remembered for his iconic 'Aguerooooooooooo' last minute goal against QPR which won City the Premier League title in the most extraordinary of circumstances.
Sergio Aguero will forever be remembered as a Manchester City and Premier League great:
