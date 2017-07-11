Twitter reacts as James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on two-year loan deal
The Real Madrid star reunites with former boss Carlo Ancelotti who also has the option to buy him
by Ed Ran
It's official: Real Madrid have managed to get James Rodriguez off their books as Bayern Munich have stepped in and taken him to Bavaria. However, it is not a permanent switch as the clubs agreed on a two-year loan deal.
Bayern will also have the option to buy the Colombian midfielder if Carlo Ancelotti is impressed with his contributions. Having signed him when he was at the Bernabeu, it is a reunion for the Italian boss and Rodriguez who has not played as much as he would have liked under Zinedine Zidane.
The deal came as somewhat of a shock since James was linked to various other clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. As expected, Twitter was abuzz with the news.