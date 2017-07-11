Twitter reacts as James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on two-year loan deal

The Real Madrid star reunites with former boss Carlo Ancelotti who also has the option to buy him

by Ed Ran Tweets 11 Jul 2017, 18:10 IST

James Rodriguez has officially joined Bayern Munich on loan

It's official: Real Madrid have managed to get James Rodriguez off their books as Bayern Munich have stepped in and taken him to Bavaria. However, it is not a permanent switch as the clubs agreed on a two-year loan deal.

Bayern will also have the option to buy the Colombian midfielder if Carlo Ancelotti is impressed with his contributions. Having signed him when he was at the Bernabeu, it is a reunion for the Italian boss and Rodriguez who has not played as much as he would have liked under Zinedine Zidane.

The deal came as somewhat of a shock since James was linked to various other clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. As expected, Twitter was abuzz with the news.

2 year loan? RM must really want him out. https://t.co/1Gd44VKCfr — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2017

Watch James shine again under Ancelotti. Great move for the player. — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) July 11, 2017

This is when United fans who stuck their noses up at him suddenly feel a pang of envy https://t.co/JB5x8NbJUO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 11, 2017

One for the Bayern Munich fans... pic.twitter.com/5apHZgGgeW — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 11, 2017

James Rodriguez has been involved in more La Liga goals (55) than any other midfielder since joining Real Madrid.



28 goals

27 assists pic.twitter.com/z4egkKHj2s — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) July 11, 2017

2 - @jamesdrodriguez is the player with more chances created since his arrival to @realmadriden in 2014 (270) after Kroos (323). Loan. pic.twitter.com/xwJR1eaSiC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2017

James Rodriguez at 25 for £10 mil per year for 2 yrs another example of Bayern's impeccable transfer sense. Rarely make a bad move. — Adam Gray (@AdamGray1250) July 11, 2017

Bayern Munich can make the signing of James Rodriguez permanent for €35.2m.



Swansea are demanding £50m for Gylfi Sigurdsson... — Max Bentley (@MaxBentley1) July 11, 2017

Bayern missed a trick by not announcing James Rodriguez like this: pic.twitter.com/Gfqvci5hKq — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) July 11, 2017

Bayern's midfielders:



- Ribery

- Robben

- Coman

- James Rodriguez

- Tolisso

- Thiago

- Douglas Costa

- Rudy

- Vidal

- Renato Sanches



Depth pic.twitter.com/6xizM0eW2Z — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) July 11, 2017

Leasing is the new buying. @jamesdrodriguez — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) July 11, 2017