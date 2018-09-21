Twitter reacts to Emre Can's sexist comments after Ronaldo's red card
Juventus man Emre Can has recently been under fire for comments he made in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in the Italian side's game against Valencia on Wednesday.
Portuguese ace Ronaldo walked into his first Champions League game for Juventus only to be sent off in the 29th minute.
The 33-year-old moved away from Real Madrid in a famous £99 million switch to the Italian side.
During the game against Valencia, which saw the Italian giants win 2-0, the talisman was sent off by the referee only after 29 minutes.
The Portuguese appeared to have been involved in a challenge that did not look like much to fans: the 33-year-old appeared to knock Valencia's Jeison Murillo to the ground off the ball, after which the referee, Felix Brych, showed a straight red card.
Speaking to the referee, the Portuguese could be seen saying, "I did not do anything". However, Brych paid no heed to his comments and gave Ronaldo his marching orders leaving the 33-year-old in tears.
Ronaldo won three Champions League finals in a row with the Spanish side. He also broke individual records during his time at the Bernabeu, becoming the Champions League's all-time top scorer while also being the first man to break 100 goals in the competition.
During Wednesday's game, former Liverpool man Emre Can appeared to take offence at the referee's decision to send Ronaldo off. Following the game, Can said, "We’re not women, we’re playing football."
Following allegations of sexism, the former Liverpool man took to social media to apologize. His statement read, "The comments made were never focused on nor meant to degrade women, women's football or equality in any form."
"My intention was to stick up for a team-mate regarding a wrong decision which could have affected our game."
"I sincerely apologise if any of the comments I made caused any harm."
Can's comments have caused outrage among fans who took to Twitter to address them: