Twitter reacts to Emre Can's sexist comments after Ronaldo's red card

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.44K // 21 Sep 2018, 14:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus man Emre Can has recently been under fire for comments he made in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in the Italian side's game against Valencia on Wednesday.

Portuguese ace Ronaldo walked into his first Champions League game for Juventus only to be sent off in the 29th minute.

The 33-year-old moved away from Real Madrid in a famous £99 million switch to the Italian side.

During the game against Valencia, which saw the Italian giants win 2-0, the talisman was sent off by the referee only after 29 minutes.

The Portuguese appeared to have been involved in a challenge that did not look like much to fans: the 33-year-old appeared to knock Valencia's Jeison Murillo to the ground off the ball, after which the referee, Felix Brych, showed a straight red card.

Speaking to the referee, the Portuguese could be seen saying, "I did not do anything". However, Brych paid no heed to his comments and gave Ronaldo his marching orders leaving the 33-year-old in tears.

Ronaldo won three Champions League finals in a row with the Spanish side. He also broke individual records during his time at the Bernabeu, becoming the Champions League's all-time top scorer while also being the first man to break 100 goals in the competition.

During Wednesday's game, former Liverpool man Emre Can appeared to take offence at the referee's decision to send Ronaldo off. Following the game, Can said, "We’re not women, we’re playing football."

Following allegations of sexism, the former Liverpool man took to social media to apologize. His statement read, "The comments made were never focused on nor meant to degrade women, women's football or equality in any form."

"My intention was to stick up for a team-mate regarding a wrong decision which could have affected our game."

"I sincerely apologise if any of the comments I made caused any harm."

Can's comments have caused outrage among fans who took to Twitter to address them:

Ban Emre Can for his sexist comments. It's so disrespectful against all those fierce women playing football and even doing it better than him. — The Godmother (@Shlerooo) September 20, 2018

I wonder what your teammates at @JuventusFCWomen think about your opinion of women's football. Perhaps a training session with @ritaguari and her team could change your mind? #EmreCan https://t.co/nKk0YNyx5P — Mathias Kainz (@MathiasKainz) September 20, 2018

Why are women dragged into everything. Some men really need to find better ways to express themselves and also while they're at it, watch some women's games and educate themselves. #Juventus #EmreCan https://t.co/S2rP3t8MWw — Marina Marri (@marinamarri4) September 21, 2018

Emre Can is casually making sexist comments over in Italy. I knew there was a reason I preferred Fabinho. That and the fact he's levels better, but still. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) September 20, 2018

If Emre Can gets a US citizenship he will remain Emre Can but also a sexist piece of trash. Goodnight. — Luke Shaw’s Father (@BoJaneHorselady) September 20, 2018

Emre Can, sticking up for his teammate and being a sexist twat all at once, bravo. — James Hendry (@sinisterbadger) September 20, 2018

Emre Can airing his sexist views in anger when he almost certainly spends longer sorting out his hair than the majority of women.



Muppet. pic.twitter.com/yKPlLMNiEO — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 21, 2018

Way to be fucking sexist, @emrecan_. You can't pull a player's hair. Red cards have been given for much lesser offences. Also, I'd love for you to watch a game of women's football while you're at it :) https://t.co/2BgtY789Um — R. (@rahimaxarsenal) September 20, 2018