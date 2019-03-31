Twitter reacts to horrible match officiating in Cardiff City's loss to Chelsea

Cardiff City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Maurizio Sarri named a surprise starting eleven by dropping the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante on the bench. Fans were equally angry to learn that Callum Hudson-Odoi was not starting for the Blues too. With the bench looking stronger than the starting team, Chelsea failed to score in the first half.

After the break, the Bluebirds opened the deadlock just a minute later. The home side deservedly had the lead first after Chelsea failed to capitalise on their chances. Thereafter, Chelsea switched up their gears and it was almost one-way traffic throughout the second-half. The Blues came closest to scoring in the 83rd minute of the match and the resulting corner proved to be the turning point for Sarri's side.

Returning from an offside position before the ball was released, Cesar Azpilicueta equalised for his side with ease. The linesman probably did not realise Azpiliecueta was standing in an offside position and therefore, allowed the referee to award the goal to the Blues. It was a horrific call from the linesman and with VAR soon to be introduced, similar incidents should be prevented from next season.

Moments after the restart, Antonio Rudiger got away with an extremely lucky challenge. When the defender was expected to see red for the foul that he had committed during Cardiff's counterattack, Craig Pawson pulled out just a yellow card. It came as a relief for Sarri and his team as they narrowly avoided being a man down at this crucial stage of the match. However, for Neil Warnock and his side, they were furious with the decision. The Cardiff City manager was filmed shouting and arguing with Sarri, with the former clearly unhappy with the refereeing that has left his side at a disadvantage.

Hoping that they could get away with at least a point with just a few minutes left on the clock, Ruben Loftus-Cheek condemned Cardiff to a 1-2 defeat after a brilliant header in injury time. From a side looking to secure three points, their hopes vanished within 10 minutes. Chelsea are now just one point away from third-placed Tottenham who have yet to play whilst Cardiff City might face relegation soon. Fans are heavily criticising the decisions made against Cardiff today and here is a look at some of them.

And how is that not a red? Rudiger clearly last man. This is awful. It’s hard enough being as shit as Cardiff without the referee robbing you. — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) March 31, 2019

This referee is definitely a Chelsea fan. Azpilicueta's goal is clearly offside and he just gave Rudiger a yellow card for a clear red card offence. Premier League referees strike once again. — 360Sources (@360Sources) March 31, 2019

Referring in England is dreadful.



Cardiff denied a penalty

Chelsea score an offside goal

Rudiger should have seen red — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) March 31, 2019

Cardiff have been fucking robbed of 3 points here. If Azpilicueta was any further offside he’d be in the crowd and Rudiger clearly should have been sent off. These officials should not be allowed anywhere near a top level game. pic.twitter.com/4ZEHz4ZFo3 — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) March 31, 2019

Sarri's still got to go for me, nothing changes.



Still another shambolic performance in which we won courtesy of some shambolic officiating... any other day Azpilicueta's equaliser is correctly ruled out for offside and Rudiger is sent off at 1-0.



Paper over cracks yet again. — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) March 31, 2019

A penalty for Cardiff,

Azpili offside,

Red card for Rudiger

But today, your game was controlled by the shit refs.

Poor you, @CardiffCityFC — Fushima Arsenal 🔫‏🔴⚪️ (@Fushima19) March 31, 2019

Absolute Disgrace in Cardiff! Miles offside that Chelsea goal and that two points will probably relegate Cardiff in the end. Screw VAR. Linesman needs to get his eyes checked — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 31, 2019

Neil Warnock looking for the ref after the game against Chelseapic.twitter.com/SB1yuI9glM — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 31, 2019

Full time Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea



Fair play to the Chelsea man of the match Craig Pawson... had a stormer ⛈ pic.twitter.com/wXtEqiE6CS — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 31, 2019

The refereeing in that Chelsea game is proof that VAR is needed. — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) March 31, 2019

No one cares whenever Chelsea get robbed so why should we feel sorry for the opposition lool — َ (@HazardEdition) March 31, 2019

Maurizio Sarri survives another day at Chelsea... 🚬 pic.twitter.com/P106Pvrv4l — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 31, 2019

I actually feel bad for Cardiff, I really do. Chelsea are now winning the 3 points and I still don't feel happy at all because they don't deserve to win the 3 points at all. — Nouman (@nomifooty) March 31, 2019

That’s an absolutely awful decision for Azpilicueta’s offside goal. Yet again English officials show how incapable they are. VAR is so badly needed. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 31, 2019

