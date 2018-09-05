Twitter reacts as N'Golo Kante shies away from France team celebrations

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is once again in the company of his international teammates as France is all set to face Germany in Munich this week.

On Tuesday evening, the French squad gathered to celebrate the initiation of Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte into the team.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was called up by boss Didier Deschamps after first choice Hugo Lloris pulled out of the upcoming Nations League games against Germany and Holland due to injury.

As is the case with most initiations, Lecomte was required to sing a song on his arrival. The goalkeeper then stood on a chair between defender Adil Rami and Kante and attempted to sing out a tune as his teammates waved napkins above their heads.

Players such as Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were in celebratory spirits as they began banging on the table.

N'Golo Kante, however, awkwardly smiled and shied away from the celebrations.

The French midfielder played a pivotal role in France's incredible journey to World Cup victory in Russia this summer. He was also individually acclaimed for making more tackles and interceptions than any other player in the elite tournament.

Following the video, another team picture of the France squad made way to the internet. In the picture, the team is seen with the World Cup trophy celebrating their big victory this summer. Kante, however, is barely seen, leading to fans thinking that he wasn't actually in the photo. It was later discovered that the midfielder was hiding behind teammate Antoine Griezmann.

Kanté, the guys who’s 5’6 is standing in the back. The guy who did much for France doesn’t want to be in the “spotlight”. Ahh I love Kanté, what a humble boy.😍 pic.twitter.com/pNJlsj9w49 — Lisa 🇸🇪 (@BarcaLisa10) July 16, 2018

Tuesday's celebrations went viral as fans pointed out Kante's humility and shyness despite being a World champion and one of the best midfielders in football.

Fans naturally took to Twitter to talk about it:

Kante thinking " I just came here to play football, now I have to deal with these idiots" 😂 God help me — 🅡🅐🅗🅔🅔🅜 🇹🇿🇩🇪 (@Raheem_rahiim) September 4, 2018

Kante always looks so happy but overwhelmed by how vibrant everyone else is. He really is the shy kid who just wants to do his work and eat his rice in peace. https://t.co/K2UdqxVBN0 — Zito (@_Zeets) September 4, 2018

Kante is every old school West African Dad’s idea of a sensible and responsible man 😭😭. — Alan Schaefer 🥋 (@LobRucci) September 3, 2018

Chelsea is blessed to have Ngolo Kante! <3 What a humble man as usual! https://t.co/EE0NL9X4OX — seetoh felix (@FeLixXChelSEa) September 5, 2018

N’Golo Kante is me steadfastly refusing to have fun on a night out pic.twitter.com/pXyfMspLO5 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2018

@Sukruthp Doc, why is Ngolo such a well behaved human? — D10S (@campd1Os) September 4, 2018

He’s probably getting a lift home with Hugo. Scared for his life. — Jon Williams (@slasherwilliams) September 4, 2018

Striker and teammate Olivier Giroud also recently revealed that the shy midfielder did not speak up when he wanted to hold the World Cup trophy after the ceremony and instead waited until all his teammates were done with it.

France will take on Germany in Munich on Thursday to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign.