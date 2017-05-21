Twitter trolls Arsenal as they fail to qualify for Champions League for the first time in 20 years
Arsenal have missed out on top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger.
Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win over Everton in the final game of the Premier League season but it was not enough to help them secure a top 4 finish as Manchester City thumped Watford 5-0 and Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0, to secure the 3rd and 4th spot respectively. The Gunners missed out on UEFA Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger, having qualified for the elite European competition for 19 straight seasons.
The Emirates outfit took the lead through Hector Bellerin before Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a cynical lunge on Enner Valencia in the first 15 minutes of the game. Alexis Sanchez doubled his side’s lead as 10-men Arsenal held on until the half-time. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the spot to make it 2-1 before Aaron Ramsey curled a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box in added time.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back in trolling the Gunners for missing out on Champions League for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s 20-year-long reign. Here are the best tweets:
Bye Bye Champions League, hello new friend – Europa League!
Arsenal breaking unwanted streaks every now and then!
Even Deluded Brendan doesn’t want the job!
Is this the end?
Oh Koscielny!
At least a good gesture by the club!
Well well well... Who would have thought?
Ouch!