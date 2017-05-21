Twitter trolls Arsenal as they fail to qualify for Champions League for the first time in 20 years

Arsenal have missed out on top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win over Everton in the final game of the Premier League season but it was not enough to help them secure a top 4 finish as Manchester City thumped Watford 5-0 and Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0, to secure the 3rd and 4th spot respectively. The Gunners missed out on UEFA Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger, having qualified for the elite European competition for 19 straight seasons.

The Emirates outfit took the lead through Hector Bellerin before Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a cynical lunge on Enner Valencia in the first 15 minutes of the game. Alexis Sanchez doubled his side’s lead as 10-men Arsenal held on until the half-time. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the spot to make it 2-1 before Aaron Ramsey curled a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box in added time.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back in trolling the Gunners for missing out on Champions League for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s 20-year-long reign. Here are the best tweets:

Bye Bye Champions League, hello new friend – Europa League!

1996 - Arsenal have finished outside the top four in the Premier League for the first time since 1995-96 (5th under Bruce Rioch). Europa. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

Arsenal's streak of 19 straight seasons in the Champions League, the 2nd-longest in UCL history, has come to an end. — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) May 21, 2017

Bayern Munich are the type of team to purposefully finish 3rd in their UCL group to knock Arsenal out of Europa League last 16 one more time — J (@KingMartiaI) May 21, 2017

Arsenal won't be playing in the UCL after 20 years pic.twitter.com/ZCtOEUrIEZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 21, 2017

#Arsenal aren't sure when they will see the Champions League again - and Spurs are loving it! pic.twitter.com/Kjcqknr0w9 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 21, 2017

Bayern Munich are said to be absolutely devastated that Arsenal won't be in the Champions League next season. — Coral (@Coral) May 21, 2017

To Liverpool and Tottenham fans, see you in the Europa league last 32 Next season.



Manchester United might join us next Wednesday. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) May 21, 2017

The ship has sailed on Arsenal’s top four hopes... pic.twitter.com/6679WDxPd5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2017

After 20yrs of Champions league football, Arsenal will be taking a much needed 1yr break. We'll be going for a vacation in Europa league. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) May 21, 2017

Chelsea fans sing "Arsene Wenger we want you to stay" on their own trophy presentation. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) May 21, 2017

Can't wait for Bayern Munich to get knocked out of Champions League in group stage & then knock Arsenal out of the Europa League last 16! — Sripad (@falsewinger) May 21, 2017

Arsene Wenger’s going to have to watch the Champions League from home next season pic.twitter.com/CUp8wUjxWI — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2017

Live scenes of Arsenal's players hearing they can't face Bayern Munich next season. pic.twitter.com/JzIdV7qywJ — Tom Todhunter (@tdhntr) May 21, 2017

Arsenal missing out on the top-4 like... pic.twitter.com/RMcxFhbazm — 90min (@90min_Football) May 21, 2017

FT: Arsenal 3-1 Everton



Arsenal's streak of 19 straight seasons in the Champions League has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/fyWBoZiKpO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2017

75 - Arsenal set a new record high of 75 points for the team finishing 5th in the Premier League era. Forlorn. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

First time in 21 years Arsene doesn't walk Around at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/CZErjKDK2q — Akhil Vyas (@10akhil) May 21, 2017

Wenger not joining in with the lap of appreciation. He's busy signing his contract, will run around the stadium with it above his head. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) May 21, 2017

So, maybe I'm overthinking it, but I'm pretty sure Arsene Wenger usually joins the lap of appreciation. Can't spot him there today. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) May 21, 2017

Laurent Koscielny has been sent off more times (3) in the Premier League since 2011/12 than any other Arsenal player.



Reckless challenge. pic.twitter.com/DugBKDxka6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

At least a good gesture by the club!

Nice touch from Arsenal as they display canon made up of names of fans who sadly passed away this season - to a round of applause from fans pic.twitter.com/MEw8VGFGbX — Layth (@laythy29) May 21, 2017

This is the first time both Man Utd and Arsenal have finished outside the top 4 in the Premier League era. pic.twitter.com/Dno73gSbqt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

Ouch!