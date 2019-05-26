Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final
Lionel Messi failed to inspire Barcelona to the Copa del Rey triumph this season as the Blaugrana were beaten 2-1 by Valencia in the final of the competition.
Valencia got off to a flying start as Kevin Gameiro gave them an early lead in the 21st minute of the game. Former Benfica player Rodrigo then added to the Blaugrana's misery by increasing the Murciélagos advantage to two goals in the 33rd minute of the game.
Barcelona tried to get back into the game and pulled one goal back through Lionel Messi in the 73rd minute. But it couldn't guide the Catalan-based club to their second trophy of the season.
The Blaugrana enjoyed 78 percent of possession during the game and had 26 shots on goal as compared to Valencia's nine.
Barcelona set an objective of winning treble at the start of the season but only managed to win the La Liga trophy and the Supercopa de Espana. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool earlier this month as the Reds overtuned their three-goal advantage from the first leg by beating them 4-0 in the return leg at Anfield.
Speaking after the game, Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu backed manager, Ernesto Valverde, who recieved a lot of stick from the fans during the last few weeks.
He said:
“We’ve been thinking about next season for some time, but this isn’t the moment to explain what will happen.
”We won the league, so it has been an important season. Valverde has a contract and is the coach.
”This defeat was not the fault of our coach. We had many chances and the ball didn’t go in.”
Football fans trolled Lionel Messi on Twitter after Barcelona's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.