Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 703 // 26 May 2019, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi failed to inspire Barcelona to Copa del Rey truimph.

Lionel Messi failed to inspire Barcelona to the Copa del Rey triumph this season as the Blaugrana were beaten 2-1 by Valencia in the final of the competition.

Valencia got off to a flying start as Kevin Gameiro gave them an early lead in the 21st minute of the game. Former Benfica player Rodrigo then added to the Blaugrana's misery by increasing the Murciélagos advantage to two goals in the 33rd minute of the game.

Barcelona tried to get back into the game and pulled one goal back through Lionel Messi in the 73rd minute. But it couldn't guide the Catalan-based club to their second trophy of the season.

The Blaugrana enjoyed 78 percent of possession during the game and had 26 shots on goal as compared to Valencia's nine.

Barcelona set an objective of winning treble at the start of the season but only managed to win the La Liga trophy and the Supercopa de Espana. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool earlier this month as the Reds overtuned their three-goal advantage from the first leg by beating them 4-0 in the return leg at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu backed manager, Ernesto Valverde, who recieved a lot of stick from the fans during the last few weeks.

He said:

“We’ve been thinking about next season for some time, but this isn’t the moment to explain what will happen.

”We won the league, so it has been an important season. Valverde has a contract and is the coach.

Advertisement

”This defeat was not the fault of our coach. We had many chances and the ball didn’t go in.”

Football fans trolled Lionel Messi on Twitter after Barcelona's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.

Man casually nutmegged Messi and floored him. Francis Coquelin the true GOAT! pic.twitter.com/eyCnAKFDMI — Taha Shaker (@AbdurrRamzan) May 25, 2019

Finals lost since 2014



Cristiano : 1

Messi : 7



If I speak. 🌚 pic.twitter.com/hsmJALQgLZ — Idris (@Crhedrys) May 25, 2019

Messi when Barcelona fans send him a message that they're blaming Valverde for their loss to Valencia #copadelrey #BARVAL pic.twitter.com/q5hsWxtGTg — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) May 25, 2019

Messi next season pic.twitter.com/9xumrUjXak — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 25, 2019

Francis Coquelin didn't let Messi breathe..pic.twitter.com/UYJKLe2O1z — ASG (@ahadfoooty) May 25, 2019

Messi: "A double is very important for the club, for us But the year is ruined by Liverpool I do not think about the Boot. I am still recovering , I just want to finish the year with another title."



The next day Valencia beat Barcelona and they end the season with one trophy.. pic.twitter.com/iy8LnKkSsq — 👨🏾‍💻 (@Caleb3i) May 25, 2019

Me: what happened in the final?



Messi fans: Barcelona lost.



Me: Did Messi play?



Messi fans: Ronaldo did not score in his first 3 matches.



Ronaldo: am I the cause of your misery? pic.twitter.com/hQgmIAKqMJ — Itamah (@itamah_) May 25, 2019

IS THIS YOUR GOAT?



The guy that hides from media for 4 years and comes back to hype a Final, just to lose it?



The guy that bottles 3-0 lead in Champions League 2 years in a row?



A guy that stat-padds whole season, but has less match winners than Suarez?

---

Messi is no GOAT. pic.twitter.com/2QFukqXngx — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) May 25, 2019

Messi walking into the Valencia changing room knowing they "single-handedly" got Valverde fired#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/cooBhJS9N9 — Kevin Mesto (@MezzalaMesto) May 25, 2019

Since 2014, Messi has lost 7 finals with Barcelona and Argentina, the most out of any player. Another record broken by the GOAT 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cCXLPl128I — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) May 25, 2019