Twitter trolls Liverpool fans after Manchester United lose to City in decisive derby

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City kept their hopes of a second Premier League title alive by registering a decisive 2-0 win over city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Two second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane helped the Cityzens overtake Liverpool to the top of the league table as the race for the title continues to heat up. A draw or a loss would have put a serious dent in City's title challenge and in a bizarre turn of events, Liverpool fans were looking at a United win to help them stay at the summit of the league.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, an elated Pep Guardiola said, "We play with a lot of pressure. They were playing for Champions League qualification. After their 4-0 defeat by Everton, we knew their players would be committed."

"We lost some balls in the middle of the pitch in the first half and they had counter-attacks. We did well to win the game in the second half. Fortunately we made an incredible second half."

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his regret at the loss saying, "We got a great reaction from the players and the supporters. You could see from the first minute that they wanted to show the crowd, who were incredible again."

"The first half was decent. We held our own and created chances with some efforts. Going into half-time, we know there was a lot of work to be done, but they won deservedly because they had too much for us."

"We are disappointed but you can look at yourself and say we gave everything. We need to do that tomorrow and the next day. It's about doing everything you can to close it [the gap]."

Liverpool fans who came out in support of the Red Devils in the derby have now been trolled on Twitter:

Popular opinion: NO ONE loves MANCHESTER CITY or PEP to win back to back PL trophies but EVERYBODY in the PL hates LIVERPOOL FANS and would sacrifice anything to stop them from winning the PL — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) April 24, 2019

History has been made: for the first time since the dawn of football, Liverpool fans went "ah for f*ck's sake" as Man Utd conceded a goal. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2019

How did it feel supporting Man Utd for one night only, Liverpool fans?



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/HLQPO7H4mb — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 24, 2019

Man Utd are losing.



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/XxsmaJeP9f — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 24, 2019

United to Liverpool fans right now: pic.twitter.com/NOJcA2MhAW — ramsay bolton (@emansiwoqs) April 24, 2019

Liverpool fans hearing that Manchester City have taken the lead v Manchester United pic.twitter.com/murMRTpjg2 — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) April 24, 2019

All Manchester United and Liverpool fans are that boy in the background after seeing that open net miss from dancing wizard lingard.#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/FLTigsYHj1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 24, 2019

So tell me why will I hate on City that is not even half up to Manchester United standard. Y'all Liverpool fans supporting us tonight should pls accept ur "L" and wait....till infinity tho🤣. #MUNMCI #MUFC💪❤💯 pic.twitter.com/3JF3kjH2U5 — Olaide Slim🇳🇬 (@slim4utd) April 24, 2019

Liverpool fans really expected Manchester United to beat Man City 😂😂😳 #MUNMCI #ManchesterDerby

pic.twitter.com/9nj4HfDswL — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) April 24, 2019

Eyyyy Arsenal and Man united fans why are we arguing lol. Liverpool ain’t winning the league let’s come together and celebrate that 😂😂😂 — Edwin Junior. (@UncleEd419) April 24, 2019