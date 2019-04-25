×
Twitter trolls Liverpool fans after Manchester United lose to City in decisive derby

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
168   //    25 Apr 2019, 12:56 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City kept their hopes of a second Premier League title alive by registering a decisive 2-0 win over city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Two second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane helped the Cityzens overtake Liverpool to the top of the league table as the race for the title continues to heat up. A draw or a loss would have put a serious dent in City's title challenge and in a bizarre turn of events, Liverpool fans were looking at a United win to help them stay at the summit of the league.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, an elated Pep Guardiola said, "We play with a lot of pressure. They were playing for Champions League qualification. After their 4-0 defeat by Everton, we knew their players would be committed."

"We lost some balls in the middle of the pitch in the first half and they had counter-attacks. We did well to win the game in the second half. Fortunately we made an incredible second half."

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his regret at the loss saying, "We got a great reaction from the players and the supporters. You could see from the first minute that they wanted to show the crowd, who were incredible again."

"The first half was decent. We held our own and created chances with some efforts. Going into half-time, we know there was a lot of work to be done, but they won deservedly because they had too much for us."

"We are disappointed but you can look at yourself and say we gave everything. We need to do that tomorrow and the next day. It's about doing everything you can to close it [the gap]."

Liverpool fans who came out in support of the Red Devils in the derby have now been trolled on Twitter:


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Twitter Reactions
