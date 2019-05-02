Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Barcelona moved closer to booking their place in the Champions League final, following their 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Camp Nou last night.

Former Reds star Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Spanish side in the 26th minute of the game, and Lionel Messi doubled Barca's lead in the 75th minute by putting the ball into an open goal after Alisson Becker saved Suarez's initial effort.

The Argentine star then scored a brilliant free-kick in the 82nd minute of the game, thereby increasing Barcelona's lead to three goals. The 31-year-old has now scored 48 goals in all competitions so far this season and also became the second player to score 600 club goals after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk has completely transformed the Reds' defence since his move from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018, with Liverpool currently possessing the best defensive record in the English top division. The Merseysiders have conceded just 20 goals in 36 Premier League games this campaign.

Van Dijk was recently rewarded with the PFA Player of the Season accolade for his exploits in the current campaign, and he is also among the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or. Also, no player has managed to get past the Dutchman in one-on-one situations in the Premier League this season.

However, despite his brilliance this season, the 27-year-old failed to stop Messi, with the Argentine scoring a brace against Liverpool at the Camp Nou. The Merseysiders will now face a difficult task of overturning the Blaugrana's three-goal advantage in the second leg at Anfield next week.

Football fans trolled Van Dijk for his performance against Barcelona on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

"It's Virgil Van Dijk dude.. the best CB in the world. He will stop Messi."



Messi:

- 24 duels

- 2 shots on goal

- 2 goals pic.twitter.com/iwXJfGpUjV — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 1, 2019

Virgil van Dijk really didn't want to be one-on-one with Lionel Messi 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qu8VkVfAgI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2019

I just said to Virgil Van Dijk you must be feeling really dizzy. He said What do you mean James? I said Well Messi ran rings around you all night. He just walked off. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) May 1, 2019

Virgil Van Dijk:



Two games at the Nou Camp - 9 goals conceded.



"Best defender in the world"



👀 pic.twitter.com/sdG6XLTdiZ — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 1, 2019

Watching, learning and appreciating greatness. A true student of the game, Virgil Van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/w1BfyDkEz6 — RIP Night King 🇾🇪 🔰 (@shanu_sas) May 1, 2019

Virgil van dijk was just standing there like a bottle of Jik 😒 pic.twitter.com/2NKydDecjI — ALHAJI SAUCE 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@ItsAlhaji) May 1, 2019

When someone says Virgil Van Dijk will stop Messi from scoring 😂 pic.twitter.com/2dZpDoxKva — Premier League Banter (@ThePLBanter) May 1, 2019

Liverpool fans: We have Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker



Messi: pic.twitter.com/xrH3f7dgwm — OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) May 1, 2019

Liverpool : " Camp nou is just another ground. We will win against Barcelona and we have Virgil van Dijk



Messi: #BARLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/kEWnE3dHSl — khanfarhaz (@farhazkhan83) May 1, 2019

Virgil Van Dijk has NEVER been Successfully dribbled in the #EPL for Liverpool this season.



Messi to Van Dijk : #BARLIVpic.twitter.com/rJ8Rk46RMH — AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) May 1, 2019

Nothing to see here, just the world’s best centre back™️ Virgil Van Dijk standing and watching as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi attack the space and score. Inspirational. pic.twitter.com/zrPUOsekFO — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) May 1, 2019

Who’d have thought Virgil van Dijk isn’t Baresi and Maldini rolled into one when he’s up against one of the world’s best and not Murray, Barnes or Deeney. — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) May 1, 2019