Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi
Barcelona moved closer to booking their place in the Champions League final, following their 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Camp Nou last night.
Former Reds star Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Spanish side in the 26th minute of the game, and Lionel Messi doubled Barca's lead in the 75th minute by putting the ball into an open goal after Alisson Becker saved Suarez's initial effort.
The Argentine star then scored a brilliant free-kick in the 82nd minute of the game, thereby increasing Barcelona's lead to three goals. The 31-year-old has now scored 48 goals in all competitions so far this season and also became the second player to score 600 club goals after Cristiano Ronaldo.
Virgil van Dijk has completely transformed the Reds' defence since his move from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018, with Liverpool currently possessing the best defensive record in the English top division. The Merseysiders have conceded just 20 goals in 36 Premier League games this campaign.
Van Dijk was recently rewarded with the PFA Player of the Season accolade for his exploits in the current campaign, and he is also among the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or. Also, no player has managed to get past the Dutchman in one-on-one situations in the Premier League this season.
However, despite his brilliance this season, the 27-year-old failed to stop Messi, with the Argentine scoring a brace against Liverpool at the Camp Nou. The Merseysiders will now face a difficult task of overturning the Blaugrana's three-goal advantage in the second leg at Anfield next week.
