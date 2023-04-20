Two key things for Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla

Manchester United are having a decent 2022-23 season. They have performed quite well under the tutelage of new manager Erik ten Hag in his first season with the club and have already won silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Moreover, they are still in a position to win a couple more trophies (FA Cup and UEFA Europa League) to make their season a memorable one. However, they cannot afford to lose sight of their primary goal of finishing inside the top four in the Premier League in the process.

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 20.

We will now take a look at two things that will be crucial for them in the match.

#1 Marcus Rashford’s fitness critical for Manchester United

Rashford will likely play against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. His fitness is of paramount importance to the Red Devils, as the 25-year-old has scored 28 goals in 47 matches this season.

The United team-management will try to ensure that Rashford gets to play as many of their remaining matches as possible in what is proving to be his best-ever season for the club yet.

Still, he has often lacked support upfront, with the likes of Wout Weghorst and Antony struggling to score goals. Of late, ten Hag has often started with Anthony Martial upfront, with Rashford starting on his preferred left flank.

With seven goals in 19 matches this season, Martial has not been in red-hot form exactly, but he still remains a bigger threat than Weghorst. His combination with Rashford, however, has often worked well for United and hence, he should be getting more game time for them.

#2 Casemiro’s return is a positive news, but Lisandro Martinez’s absence is not

Casemiro is a key player in Manchester United's midfield

Casemiro will travel to Seville with Manchester United and his reassuring presence should be something they will cherish. The 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder missed four games owing to a suspension for the red card he received against Leeds United. Marcel Sabitzer or Scott McTominay might start alongside him in the double pivot.

With Casemiro in the side, Bruno Fernandes will be able to go into attack with more freedom. Manchester United will require the Portuguese playmaker to play without any inhibitions against Sevilla, as his passing and crossing abilities might test the opposition defense.

However, Lisandro Martinez’s absence will mean that United will continue to miss their influential centre-back. Harry Maguire will really need to step up to ensure that United do not switch off at the back yet again, something that they did against Sevilla a week ago.

