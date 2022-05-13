Two players Manchester City may Sign after Erling Haaland to boost their chances for another Premier League title next season 

After Manchester City confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Erling Haaland, other teams will definitely be more intimidated by them. The Norway international is reportedly said to be joining the Premier League Champions for a fee of around £64m.

The lucrative switch deal will see him earn a whopping £375,000 per week, making him one of the top earners at Manchester City. Undoubtedly, his arrival at City will strengthen their ranks and will possibly create panic in the hearts of the City’s Premier League rivals. Erling Haaland has proved himself to be one of the best strikers of his generation, having scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

With the Haalaad deal confirmed, City will be looking forward to adding a few more plethoric flows of quality to their ranks before the end of the summer transfer window. As such, we'll be predicting two more players Man City might sign to steer them to Premier League and Champions League glory next season.

#2 Youri Tielemans

Two Players Manchester City May Sign After Erling Haaland ''Done Deal'' to Boost Their Hopes of Beating Liverpool to Another EPL Title Next Season

The Cityzens could opt to bring in the Leicester City midfielder, who is believed to have left the Foxes before now and the start of next season. While Metro reported that the Tielemans will be open to joining Arsenal, that is only if the Gunners secure a Champions League spot next season.

Youri Tielemans recently rejected an offer to extend his contract at Leicester City and is said to be unwilling to extend his stay with the Foxes. He has proved himself to be one of the best Premier League midfielders with his magnificent long-range passes and shots.

Without a doubt, he can forge a lethal combination with Kevin De Bruyne and be an apt replacement for Fernadinho.

Leicester City @LCFC



Voting closes midday Friday Foxes fans can cast their votes for five categories in the Leicester City End Of Season AwardsVoting closes midday Friday Foxes fans can cast their votes for five categories in the Leicester City End Of Season Awards ✨Voting closes midday Friday ⤵️

#1 Jude Bellingham

The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder would be another massive addition to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He will certainly be a massive addition to Pep Guardiola's men. The 18-year-old is one of the breakout stars of world football and is an excellent negotiator in the middle of the park.

If City can acquire him, he will definitely link up well with Haaland following their time spent together in Germany. However, it remains unpredictable if Dortmund will be willing to let him leave as his contract expires in 2025.

Edited by Shardul Sant