Two Crucial Reasons Why Manchester City Will Beat Liverpool to Win the Premier League This Season

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (April 10) in what will probably be the title decider between the two sides. The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is gradually winding up as one point separates Pep Guardiola's men and Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of Matchday 32.

Without much bickering, Manchester City have been at their best in the past few months following their stellar outings. This crunch tie will undoubtedly be anticipated by many as the victor in the encounter might be the eventual winner.

As of January, many people thought the title race was over after Pep Guardiola's side led at the top with 14 points. However, a mixed result for the Citizens in the league in the past three months rekindled the title race challenge. Jurgen Klopp's men, on the other hand, kept their momentum by reducing the lead to a point.

Presently, the Sky Blues are at the summit of the Premier League table with 73 points while Liverpool are in second place with a point behind. With both teams close to each other and evenly matched for the supposedly title decider, we'll be giving you two reasons why City will beat Liverpool this season to win this season's Premier League title.

Manchester City have more experience of being in tight title races

Recall that in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, Manchester City retained the title after amassing a total number of 98 points. After Newcastle defeated them 2-1 at St. James' Park on January 29, Guardiola's men reattained their focus to finish ahead of a rampart Liverpool side to win their second consecutive league title.

In all honesty, Jurgen Klopp's men were expected to be the the eventual winners of that particular season. But their sloppiness against other teams saw them lose the title. They were seven points ahead of City until they were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a goal each from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

In the long run, Liverpool lost composure and fell short until Guardiola's men moved to the summit of the table with one point ahead of them. The trend continued until the end of the season as City's amazing run of 14 successive victories denied the Reds any hope of winning the league for the first time since 1990.

Although they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game, it was only enough to secure second place after Manchester City walloped Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

They had the best defensive record that season, keeping the most clean sheets [21]. But none was enough to win them the title. In fact, their 97 points was the most points by a team that did not win the Premier League title.

Fans will also never forget the 2011-12 season in which City set an incredible record of being the first and only Premier League team to win the title on goal difference. They finished level on 89 points with their local rivals Manchester United but their goal difference of 64 was enough to produce a dramatic last day drama.

Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner did the unthinkable as they came from behind to overturn a 1-2 deficit to win 3-2. These instances are indicative of the fact that the Sky Blues may have what it takes to edge Jurgen Klopp's men in a tightly-contested title race.

Manchester City have a more versatile attack and better squad depth quality than Liverpool

Manchester City have arguably been the best team to watch in the Premier League since the arrival of Pep Guardiola. As a team, they are always hungry to score goals and win trophies.

Presently, no football club has more versatile players than Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Despite deploying a false nine, they still scored a handful of goals. They show no obvious signs of vulnerability as their outfield players are able to fit into roles with ease.

Five players have scored at least 10 goals across competitions this season and none of them are out-and-out strikers. Winger Riyad Mahrez is leading the charts with 22 strikes.

The defensive department has ample cover in the form of Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko despite Ruben Dias being injured and Benjamin Mendy being suspended. The sturdy Fernandinho is more than just an ample cover for the dynamic Rodri.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been over-reliant on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent seasons in attack. This season, however, they have an in-form Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz as cover. But a large chunk of their goals have been scored by Salah, Jota and Mane this season.

Their regular defenders and midfielders consist of world class players capable of turning games on their heads. However, their back-ups are not as accomplished as their playing XI. Players like Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have failed to make a mark this season.

Let's assume that the game on Sunday ends in favor of Liverpool. However, in the remaining games, some of their key players get injured along the way. It could spell disaster for the Reds in such a tightly-contested race due to their weak bench and over-dependence on certain players. An imperious Manchester City team may capitalize on this weakness and win their fourth title in five years.

