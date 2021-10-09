"Two spectacular players, but with different qualities" - Lionel Messi highlights difference between PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has had the privilege to play alongside two of the finest attackers football has witnessed in Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez. The Argentine has highlighted the difference between the two prolific forwards in an interview with France Football.

When asked to compare the MSN trio he was part of at Barcelona and the MNM trio he currently belongs to at PSG, Lionel Messi said:

"Age first (laughs). We were young when we started playing together with Ney,"

"Today the young man is Kylian. Luis Suarez and Kylian are very different players. Luis is a pure 9, a leading forward, who performs He's especially good in the area and is used to scoring a lot of goals."

"Kylian likes to touch the ball better. He is a very powerful and extremely fast player, who you kill if you don’t give him space and who also scores a lot. They are two spectacular players, but with different qualities."

Lionel Messi also spoke about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe, claiming he gets along with the French forward.

"With a player like Mbappe it’s easy to get along. Besides, Kylian speaks perfect Spanish, so we also have good exchanges off the pitch."

"It makes things easier. But I wasn’t there long ago. It’s still a bit early to draw conclusions. But I’m sure it will work fine."

Lionel Messi spent six successful years with Luis Suarez at Barcelona. Together, they won several trophies including the Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey and more. The Argentine became a teammate of Kylian Mbappe following his move to PSG this summer.

PSG's star-studded attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's on-field relationship getting better

There were doubts over whether Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe would get along following the Argentine's surprise transfer from Barcelona to PSG this summer. Although it took a couple of weeks, the duo have displayed improved chemistry on the pitch in recent games.

Kylian Mbappe provided the assist for Lionel Messi to score his first PSG goal during a Champions League clash against Manchester City. By the time the partnership between the duo and Neymar finally sparkles, opposition defenses will be in huge trouble in Europe.

