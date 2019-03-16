UCL 18-19: Atlético Madrid are plotting to lodge a complaint against Ronaldo’s 'big balls' gesture

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 238 // 16 Mar 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

Atlético Madrid are plotting to lodge a formal complaint to UEFA regarding Ronaldo’s 'big balls' gesture after his heroic hat-trick in the Champions League round of 16 tie in Turin.

In case you didn’t know….

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational performance in the UEFA Champions League inspired Juventus to pull off a stunning comeback against the Atlético Madrid. The side from Madrid came into the second leg with a 2-0 advantage in the first leg but their dream of progressing to the quarter final was shattered by their old nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the fifth time, a Cristiano Ronaldo team has eliminated Atlético Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

After scoring the third goal, the Portuguese superstar turned to the stands where both sets of supporters were seated and made a lewd gesture which might have been a reply to the Atlético manager, Diego Simeone who made a similar gesture in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Atléti coach was seen to hold his genitals and was fined €20,000 for improper conduct.

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The heart of the matter…

It seems like Atlético Madrid are still furious about the loss. As reported in popular Spanish tabloid, AS, Atlético Madrid are considering presenting a formal complaint against the Bianconeri winger.

Apart from the gesture Ronaldo was also seen to use abusive words towards the Atléti fans. Movistar Liga de Campeones cameras caught the Juventus player taunting Atléti fans by calling them 'motherf***ers' (hijos de puta) just before he scored the third goal - the images were later broadcasted in Spain.

What’s Next?

If UEFA opens a case against Ronaldo and he's proven guilty, he may been fined just like Diego Simeone and moreover, if UEFA considers Ronaldo’s behaviour as a source of “inciting violence”, he might have to suffer a suspension of 1-3 matches.

Advertisement