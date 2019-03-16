×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UCL 18-19: Atlético Madrid are plotting to lodge a complaint against Ronaldo’s 'big balls' gesture

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
238   //    16 Mar 2019, 20:08 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

Atlético Madrid are plotting to lodge a formal complaint to UEFA regarding Ronaldo’s 'big balls' gesture after his heroic hat-trick in the Champions League round of 16 tie in Turin.


In case you didn’t know….

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational performance in the UEFA Champions League inspired Juventus to pull off a stunning comeback against the Atlético Madrid. The side from Madrid came into the second leg with a 2-0 advantage in the first leg but their dream of progressing to the quarter final was shattered by their old nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the fifth time, a Cristiano Ronaldo team has eliminated Atlético Madrid from the UEFA Champions League.

After scoring the third goal, the Portuguese superstar turned to the stands where both sets of supporters were seated and made a lewd gesture which might have been a reply to the Atlético manager, Diego Simeone who made a similar gesture in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Atléti coach was seen to hold his genitals and was fined €20,000 for improper conduct.


Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The heart of the matter…

It seems like Atlético Madrid are still furious about the loss. As reported in popular Spanish tabloid, AS, Atlético Madrid are considering presenting a formal complaint against the Bianconeri winger.

Apart from the gesture Ronaldo was also seen to use abusive words towards the Atléti fans. Movistar Liga de Campeones cameras caught the Juventus player taunting Atléti fans by calling them 'motherf***ers' (hijos de puta) just before he scored the third goal - the images were later broadcasted in Spain.


What’s Next?

If UEFA opens a case against Ronaldo and he's proven guilty, he may been fined just like Diego Simeone and moreover, if UEFA considers Ronaldo’s behaviour as a source of “inciting violence”, he might have to suffer a suspension of 1-3 matches.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Diego Simeone Champions League Qualification
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s cheeky ‘5 Champions Leagues’ gesture to Atletico Madrid fans
RELATED STORY
'We will do everything we can to beat them' - Ronaldo willing to do the 'impossible again' against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Diego Simeone reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus beat Atletico
RELATED STORY
'For me he only won 3,' Atletico Madrid chief respond to Ronaldo gesture
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as the greatest ever for his masterful performance against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
4 Champions League Records Ronaldo set against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Ronaldo improves stupendous record against favourite opponents Atletico
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus' sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United star reveals a chat between him and Cristiano Ronaldo where Juventus star predicts the outcome against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us