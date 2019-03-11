×
UCL 2018/19: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid| Match preview, predicted lineups and more

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
11 Mar 2019, 10:26 IST

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other once again
Juventus and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other once again

Juventus take on Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday for the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri's men look forward to hosting the Spanish contenders who are managed by Diego Simeone. Although they were beaten soundly in the first leg 2-0, Juventus will be banking on home support and a positive change in form to see them through.

At the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Juventus were beaten by a goal each from Atletico Madrid's centre-halves Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin. Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa were brilliant for the hosts as was Koke on the left flank. However, the stars of the show in the first leg encounter were undoubtedly Atletico's back four consisting of Godin, Gimenez, Juan Fran, and Filipe Luis. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak was on top form that day as well.

For Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo was excellent although he did not get the ball quite as often as he would have liked. He missed out on getting a goal from his team but his performance, nonetheless was brilliant. What proved to be the problem, ultimately, was that the other Juventus attacking players - the Croatian Mario Mandzukic and Argentinian Paulo Dybala failed to get going.

Back in defence, the centre-back duo of Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were ordinary and that was the real chink in Juventus' armour. Those two have to be on top of their game if they hope to pull back this game in the Old Lady's favour in the second leg. Alex Sandro was booked unnecessarily in that game playing as left-back but his counterpart on the right wing Mattia De Sciglio was no better either.

Juventus need to be on top of their game if they aim to unsettle Diego Simeone's men. They have to play the ball high and press when they lose it. Otherwise, it is going to be merry-merry for the men from Madrid and another year wasted for the Old Lady.

Predicted lineups:

Juventus:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Georgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio

Midfielders: Federico Bernardeschi, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi

Attackers: Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo


Atletico Madrid:

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Filipe Luis, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Juan Fran

Midfielders: Koke, Rodri, Saul Niguez

Attackers: Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

