×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UCL 2018/19: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Match preview, predicted lineups and more

Harshit Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
595   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:25 IST

Juventus will have a mountain to climb against Atletico in the 2nd leg of the Champions League
Juventus will have a mountain to climb against Atletico in the 2nd leg of the Champions League

Juventus will have a mountain to climb when they welcome Atletico Madrid for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Two late goals by Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin sunk Juve's ship at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium a fortnight ago and made Atletico Madrid the favorites to win the tie. An away goal will cement their position in the quarter-finals with Juventus then have to score 4 to win the tie.

Diego Simeone's side is well-organized and they keep their shape well. They are one of the best defensive sides in Europe and the stats speak for themselves. They have just conceded 17 goals in this year's La Liga campaign, which averages to 0.6 goals conceded per game. This makes Juventus's task more difficult.

But they have a plethora of world-class attackers at their disposal and are capable of opening up most stubborn defenses. Allegri's side will also take some belief from recent turnarounds in the competition with Ajax and Manchester United completing historic comebacks.

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent Champions League form is a bit of a concern for Juve. Juventus shelled out north of €100 million for him to give them the edge in Europe. But Ronaldo, who is said to be born for this competition, has just 1 goal and 2 assist so far.

He will be looking to fire Juventus into the quarter-finals with an inspiring performance at the Allianz Stadium. The Portuguese superstar has a phenomenal scoring record against Atletico Madrid scoring 22 goals against them in all competitions.

Form Guide


Juventus

Juventus celebrating their victory against Udinese in the Seria A
Juventus celebrating their victory against Udinese in the Seria A

Juventus are still unbeaten in Serie A and are 18 points clear of 2nd place Napoli. It looks like they will win the Scudetto for the 8th consecutive time. They have won their last 5 Serie A games in a row.

10/02/2019 Sassuolo 0-3 Juventus

16/02/2019 Juventus 3-0 Frosinone

Advertisement

24/02/2019 Bologna 0-1 Juventus

04/03/2019 Napoli 1-2 Juventus

09/03/2019 Juventus 4-1 Udinese

Atletico Madrid


Club Atletico de Madrid v CD Leganes - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v CD Leganes - La Liga

Atletico Madrid sit 2nd in the La Liga table, 7 points behind leaders Barcelona and 5 points clear of city rivals Real Madrid. They have won 4 of their last 5 games in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in the last 4 games in a row. If they can extend that stretch to 5 against Juventus, they'll have a Champions League quarter-final to play.

09/02/2019 Atletico Madrid 1-3 Real Madrid

16/02/2019 Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid

24/02/2019 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Villarreal

03/03/2019 Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid

09/03/2019 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes

Predicted Line-ups


Juventus

Juventus will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation
Juventus will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will line-up in a 4-4-2 formation
Atletico Madrid will line-up in a 4-4-2 formation
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Antoine Griezmann
Harshit Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Champions League Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Predicted lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups- UEFA Champions League predicted lineups and Juventus, Atletico Madrid Injury news, suspensions list and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview, Kickoff Information, Form Guide and more | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: What are the stakes involved?
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Match Preview, When & Where to Watch, Key players and more | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Juventus lost to Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Why the tie is a must watch for football fans | UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid VS Juventus Predicted Lineup, Team News |Champions League|
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus: The Old Lady's need to step up in the second leg | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us