Chelsea and Real Madrid combined XI ahead of the UCL quarter-final clash.

Chelsea face Real Madrid in one of their biggest games of the season as the Champions League returns. The two teams faced off last season in the semifinals where Chelsea got the better of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will be hoping to get revenge over reigning European champions Chelsea.

Ahead of the first leg, which is due to take place on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, this article will take a look at a combined XI of both teams.

GK: Edouard Mendy

Mendy is the Blue's first choice goalkeeper

Chelsea and Real Madrid currently have one of each of the best goalkeepers in world football at present, and choosing one is a difficult task.

However, judging by current form this season, the Blues' custodian Edouard Mendy edges it ahead of his Belgian counterpart.

The two shotstoppers have made almost a similar number of appearances this season, but Mendy slightly overshadows Thibaut Courtois.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has a total of 20 cleansheets across all competitions for both club and country, compared to Courtois' 18. Mendy has also conceded far lesser goals across all competitions this season, 28 against the 36 by Courtois.

The Senegalese has also kept an impressive five cleansheets and conceded just two goals in seven Champions League appearances this season.

Right-Back: Reece James

James is one of the best right-backs in Europe

James has been head and shoulders above any right-back from Real Madrid this season. This comes despite being faced with injuries.

The Chelsea defender is arguably one of the best right-backs in world football at the moment, and will easily make it into most clubs starting XI.

LDN @LDNFootbalI This Reece James performance isn’t talked about enough…



Elite playmaking. Elite ball striking. Elite defending. He’s got it all. This Reece James performance isn’t talked about enough…Elite playmaking. Elite ball striking. Elite defending. He’s got it all. https://t.co/8cRcc3cKnD

James has more goals and assists than Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez combined, having played fewer games.

The highly talented star from the Cobham academy has bagged five goals and six assists in the Premier League alone.

Left-Back: Ferland Mendy

Mendy playing for his club Real Madrid

This is one position that looks very difficult to make a selection for. Neither club has had any stand-out performers this season in this part of the pitch.

However, Ferland Mendy has slightly better stats than the Blues' secondary left-back Alonso.

Although Alonso has more goal contributions across all competitions than Mendy, the Spaniard has played more games than his counterpart.

Real Madrid have conceded 11 goals with Mendy on the pitch, less than the 15 Chelsea have with Alonso.

Center-Backs: Antonio Rudiger & David Alaba

Both clubs currently possess some of the best central defenders in Europe. .

However, pairing Rudiger and Alaba will be the best partnership across all options. Both players have been impressive this season while marshaling their defenses.

Rudiger has been ever consistent in his team's backline this campaign, making 42 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

Rudiger has scored four goals this season

The German defender has also scored four goals for the Blues, while helping his team keep 21 cleansheets in all competitions.

Alaba has also been a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 29 year old defender has scored two goals and also helped Real Madrid keep a total of 16 cleansheets this campaign.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic

Another part of the pitch where both Real Madrid and Chelsea boast some of the world's best players is the midfield.

Almost every midfielder on either side can easily make it into most teams starting XI across Europe.

However, for the sake of this article, the trio of Jorginho, Modric and Kovacic will be the best option to occupy the midfield positions.

Jorginho, the Chelsea vice-captain, has the highest goal contribution of any midfield player between the two clubs with eight goals and three assists after 36 games.

Jorginho is Chelsea's vice-captain

Another player who has been phenomenal in midfield is Real Madrid's wizard, Luka Modric. He has three goals and seven assists in all competitions for his team.

Modric's fellow Croatian star Kovacic has been key to the London side's midfield dominance this season. He completes the trio for this combined XI.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



“I think Kovačić has become Chelsea’s best midfielder. He’s overtaken Kanté and Jorginho and become the main man in midfield. There’s been so many games where he’s been huge for Chelsea.”



Full episode: @NizaarKinsella on Mateo Kovačić:“I think Kovačić has become Chelsea’s best midfielder. He’s overtaken Kanté and Jorginho and become the main man in midfield. There’s been so many games where he’s been huge for Chelsea.”Full episode: pod.fo/e/117b22 🗣 @NizaarKinsella on Mateo Kovačić:“I think Kovačić has become Chelsea’s best midfielder. He’s overtaken Kanté and Jorginho and become the main man in midfield. There’s been so many games where he’s been huge for Chelsea.”🔊 Full episode: pod.fo/e/117b22 https://t.co/ZbZUqQVcAq

The 27 year old midfielder has scored two goals and provided a further five assists in 34 games across all competitions for the Blues this season.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Mason Mount, Vinicius Junior

Lastly, and probably the most exciting part of the combined XI, the attacking trio of Benzema, Vinicius and Mount.

All three players have been outstanding in terms of goal contributions this season.

Brazilian forward Vinicius is currently having his best season at Real Madrid, and has scored an impressive 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 games.

Vinicius and Benzema have scored the most goals for Real Madrid this season

Mount, on the other hand, has the highest goal contribution of any Chelsea player this season, with eight goals and 12 assists after 40 games as well.

Los Blancos striker Benzema is arguably one of the most in-form players in Europe.

The Frenchman has an impressive goal contribution of 34 goals and 13 assists after 35 games for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit