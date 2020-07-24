Udinese 2-1 Juventus: 5 Talking Points from the game as Bianconeri's Scudetto wait goes on after shock defeat | Serie A 2019/20

After a season-defining win against the high-flying Lazio, Juventus came into today’s game knowing a win would clinch their ninth successive Serie A title. As for their opponents, Udinese, knew three points would go a long way to securing their place in Italy’s top-flight.

From the opening 42 minutes, you wouldn’t have known which one of these teams was fighting for the title and which was fighting for survival. It was only until Matthijs de Ligt rocketed in a long-range effort just before half-time that Juventus showed their quality. After that, the Champions elect continued to struggle with Udinese’s intensity.

Luca Gotti’s men would deservedly equalise seven minutes into the second half as Ilija Nestorovski would dive onto an inch-perfect cross from Ken Sema. The relegation battlers would continue to frustrate the Champions until winning the game for themselves in added time, as Seko Fofana would take on the Juventus defence by himself to slot past a helpless Wojciech Szczesny.

Here are 5 talking points from Juve’s 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

#5 Life after Bonucci & Chiellini

Rugani stepped in for Bonucci

Over the years, the Champions have been renowned for their defensive solidity. Antonio Conte’s rigorous back three and Massimiliano Allegri’s militant defence have defined the culture of this football club, putting them in good stead for the future.

This season Maurizio Sarri’s team has had to deal with the difficult absence of Giorgio Chiellini. The Italian suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February and has since then been on the sidelines for 202 days, missing 38 games.

Chiellini and Bonucci were going old. Alex Sandro doesnt have good subtitute. We have no Right Fullback seems like Lichsteiner. And Rugani Doesn't good enaugh to cover Main Player. Demiral got injured. Its very complete with this pandemic for playing every 3 or 4 days (IMHO). https://t.co/ddJVGpH3qz — AD (@opin_reborn) July 23, 2020

Sarri’s favoured pairing in his absence has been Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, however, the experienced CB picked up his 10th yellow card of the season last time out, so had to sit this game out. This left a relatively unfamiliar pairing of de Ligt and Daniele Rugani. The duo struggled in the air against a highly combative Udinese attack and in the end, they showed themselves to not be of the desired quality.

#4 Paulo Dybala tries his best

Paulo Dybala has directly contributed to 25 goals this season

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala has been Juve’s main cause for inspiration this season. The Argentinian has regularly provided moments of brilliance to drag Sarri’s men out of the dirt but today, his magic ran dry. Up against a resolute Udinese defence, the 26-year-old struggled to find any wriggle room in the final third as he was tightly marked.

He could only find room to breathe out wide or when he dropped deep into midfield. Although he was able to create 3 chances for his teammates, Dybala himself hit 4 shots off target.

Over the 90 minutes, the forward was dispossessed 3 times and failed to complete 6 of his 9 dribbles in an exasperating display.