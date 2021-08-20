Udinese vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus get their Serie A 2021-22 campaign underway on Sunday as they travel to Stadio Friuli to take on Udinese.

Udinese played their first competitive fixture of the campaign in the Coppa Italia first round last Saturday. They overcame second-tier side Ascoli 3-1 at Sunday's venue.

Juventus had a decent pre-season and in their final game fielded a strong side against fellow Serie A side Atalanta. Massimiliano Allegri's side recorded a 3-1 win, with Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi finding the back of the net.

Udinese vs Juventus Head-to-Head

There have been 102 meetings between the two sides so far. As expected, I Bianconeri have been the dominant side in this fixture and have been victorious in more than half of all these meetings. They have 68 wins to their name and have 10 wins from their last 12 encounters against the hosts.

Udinese have been able to get the better of the Turin giants just 13 times so far and the spoils have been shared 21 times between them.

Juventus completed a league double over the hosts last season, recording a 4-1 win at Juventus Stadium and also defeating Udinese 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Udinese form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W

Udinese vs Juventus Team News

Udinese

Ilija Nestorovski is a long-term absentee for the hosts. He is recovering from a serious ACL injury and is expected back into the fold only by year-end. Mato Jajalo suffered two injuries last campaign but is back to full fitness now and should start here.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Midfielders Arthur and Adrien Rabiot have been ruled out for this game on account of injuries. Arthur is recovering following knee surgery and is expected to be back on the pitch in October. Rabiot was injured in pre-season and is recovering from a muscle strain.

Weston McKennie is suspended for the game on account of yellow card accumulation from the previous campaign.

Injured: Arthur, Adrien Rabiot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Weston McKennie

Udinese vs Juventus Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pererya, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Cristo González, Gerard Deulofeu

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojceich Szczesny; Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernadeschi; Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Udinese vs Juventus Prediction

Udinese and Juventus both had a decent pre-season and will be looking to get their Serie A campaign underway with a win. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala fully fit at the moment, Juventus should be able to take home the three points in Max Allegri's first competitive fixture of the season.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Juventus.

Edited by Shardul Sant