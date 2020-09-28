Udinese vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese are set to host Spezia on Wednesday at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A action.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Hellas Verona on Sunday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. A goal from former Juventus striker Andrea Favili was enough to secure three points for Ivan Juric's side.

Spezia, on the other hand, were thrashed 4-1 by Sassuolo on Sunday at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi. Goals from Serbian midfielder Filip Duricic, Italy international Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Caputo secured the victory for Roberto De Zerbi's men. Bulgarian forward Andrey Galabinov scored the consolation goal for Spezia.

Udinese vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Udinese and Spezia have previously played only one game against each other, in 2016 in the Coppa Italia third round, with Spezia winning the game 3-2. Nahuel Valentini, David Okereke and Anderson Miguel da Silva scored for Spezia to win the game.

Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul and striker Duvan Zapata scored the goals for Udinese.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L

Advertisement

Udinese vs Spezia Team News

Udinese have a few injury worries. Midfielders Mato Jajaro and Rolando Mandragora are injured, while there are doubts over the availability of Danish defender Jens Stryger Larsen.

Injured: Mato Jajaro, Rolando Mandragora

Doubtful: Jens Stryger Larsen

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Federico Mattiello and centre-back Elio Capradossi, who are both out injured.

Injured: Federico Mattiello, Elio Capradossi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United set to complete move for Arkadiusz Milik

Udinese vs Spezia Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Sebastien De Maio, Samir, Hidde ter Avest, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Mamadou Coulibaly, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kevin Lasagna, Stefano Okaka

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Zoet, Jacopo Sala, Martin Erlic, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Ramos, Paolo Bartolomei, Matteo Ricci, Tommaso Pobega, Kevin Agudelo, Andrey Galabinov, Emmanuel Gyasi

Udinese vs Spezia Prediction

Much attention has been placed on Udinese's star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, with the club having rejected offers from Leeds United for the player, who has also attracted interest from Juventus. Captain Kevin Lasagna enjoyed a good season last time around, and will lead the line once again for the club.

Josko Gvardiol is set to join RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb after he turned down Leeds contract bid. Total agreement reached with Leipzig on last few hours. #LUFC already announced D. Llorente as new centre back. Still no agreement for Rodrigo de Paul with Udinese. ⚪️ #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Spezia, on the other hand, are in Serie A for the first time in their history. Netherlands international Jeroen Zoet represents a shrewd acquisition, but it remains to be seen whether they have what it takes to stay up.

Udinese have some good players in their squad, and should be able to emerge victorious against Spezia.

Prediction: Udinese 2-0 Spezia

Also Read: Reports: Lazio interested in signing Manchester United star Andreas Pereira