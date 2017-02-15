UEFA Champions League 2016-17: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona, 5 Talking Points

After a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of PSG, Barcelona is left needing a miracle if they want to progress to the quarterfinals of the UCL.

15 Feb 2017

The world biggest club football competition was back this evening and Paris Saint-Germain shocked the world by trashing Luis Enrique’s Barcelona by a stunning 4-0 scoreline. The La Liga champions capitulated in some fashion as they suffered their worst loss since their defeat to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Birthday boys Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani scored a brace and a goal respectively as PSG routed the Catalans. Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot along with Blaise Matuidi dominated the Barcelona midfield while MSN remained ineffective for the majority of the game.

Iniesta’s first start in over a month was disappointing while PSG’s defence sprung a surprise with Presnel Kimpembe. Perhaps Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was the only player to have a good night for Barcelona in what was otherwise one of their worst nights in a decade. All this and more from today’s game in Paris:

#1 Luis Enrique might be on his way out this summer

A large section of Barcelona fans has been unhappy with Luis Enrique and his approach to the game. By splashing money on players rather than focusing on the club’s academy, he has been accused of tarnishing the club’s identity. And in the last couple of season, he has brandished for showing ineptitude regarding tactics.

Enrique seems to have a very superficial idea of his team’s approach to the game and has never been able to decide whether he wants them to dominate the midfield like Pep Guardiola did or switch to a direct style of play. By switching between the two, neither has the midfield been able to control games nor has the defence been good enough to absorb pressure from a counter attack.

Relying on the firepower of his front three to save the day, it was about time Enrique suffered a heavy defeat. Losses against Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao (in the Copa Del Rey) and Real Sociedad have been clear indicators of such a result being in the offing. With talks of a contract extension set to take place next month, this just be the final straw that breaks the came’s back.