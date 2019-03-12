×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Lyon

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.21K   //    12 Mar 2019, 07:24 IST

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

After a routine win over Rayo Vallecano at home to regain their seven-point lead in LaLiga, Barcelona turn their attention to the Champions League where they face off against Lyon in their round-of-16 second leg clash at the Camp Nou.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg and Barcelona would be seeking to get the job done in the second leg to advance to the last eight of the UCL for the 12th season running. Barcelona are clear favorites to win the game at Camp Nou.

However, the tie is far from over and Barcelona would be wary of the threat posed by Lyon. In this piece, let's take a look at three reasons why Barca should be worried about the Ligue 1 side.

#3 Their lack of an away goal

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

In the first leg played at the Groupama stadium, both sides battled to a goalless draw which set the tie firmly in the balance ahead of the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona huffed and puffed, controlling proceedings for the entirety of the match, but they had nothing to show for it as their hosts defended resolutely, forcing the Catalans to leave empty-handed.

In total, Barcelona had 64% of the possession and hit 20 shots (of which just five were on target), but all of that counted for nothing as they failed to find the back of the net.

This puts Barcelona in the precarious situation of not having the cushion of an away goal, which means that for every goal Lyon scores, Barcelona has to score one more.

Away goals are extremely important in deciding the outcomes of UCL knockout ties and Barcelona's lack of one could come back to haunt them.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Olympique Lyonnais Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
FC Barcelona vs Lyon: 3 possible opening goal scorers for Barca | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lyon captain, Nabil Fekir warns Barcelona ahead of their Champions League return leg
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Lyon boss reveals his 'anti-Messi' plan to defeat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lyon v Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Why Barcelona vs Lyon is much tighter than anticipated
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lyon vs Barcelona- Preview, Team News, Key Players & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona : 5 talking points ahead of Champions League first leg
RELATED STORY
Lyon 0-0 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Lyon 0-0 FC Barcelona: Hits and Flops | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 times Olympique Lyonnais have proved their worth in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us