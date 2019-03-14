UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool recorded a historic win over Bayern Munich

Liverpool reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena in the Round of 16 second leg tie last night. Sadio Mane's brace and a goal from Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool a historic win in Germany. The Reds took the lead in the 26th minute through Manne when he fired into the open goal after rounding off Manuel Neuer, who came out off his line.

Joel Matip’s own-goal in the 39th brought Bayern back into the encounter. Van Dijk's 69th-minute goal restored Liverpool's advantage before Mane scored his second of the night and took Liverpool to the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

The match brought an end to a pathetic away run for the Reds, who had lost all their Champions League group-stage away fixtures this season. With heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain already out of the competition, Liverpool have a great chance of going deep into the competition for the second season running.

Here are the three reasons why Liverpool came out on top in Germany.

#1. Sadio Mane’s brilliant run

Last season it was Mohamed Salah, who fired Liverpool to the Champions League final. But it seems Mane has taken the charge this term and is delivering on all fronts. Mane, who has scored 8 goals in his last 9 appearances, looked most likely to score against Bayern.

For the first goal, he controlled a long pass from Van Dijk and then rounded off Neuer to slot home into the open goal. Then he scored his 19th goal in all competitions this season in the second half when he headed an easy cross to give Liverpool a historic win. Mane’s form will be crucial to Liverpool’s hope of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2005. The two-hour wait for the first goal in the Round of 16 tie was finally ended by Mane’s first goal of the match.

