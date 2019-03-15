×
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Reasons why drawing Barcelona in the Quarter Finals could help Manchester United

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.77K   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:22 IST

Ole will return to Barcelona this time as a manager
Ole will return to Barcelona this time as a manager

The whole world was waiting in anticipation as Julio Caesar carried out the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final draw on Friday. One after one, the Brazilian picked up the balls and set up mouthwatering ties - Ajax vs Juventus, Liverpool vs FC Porto, Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester City. And as always, the cream of the pie came at the very last, a scintillating match between two European Heavyweights. Manchester United had drawn Barcelona in the Quarter Finals.

The first leg is scheduled for 9th April, at Old Trafford, while the return leg is at the Camp Nou, on 16th April. This was the pick of the quarter-final ties, and as expected the whole world is already buzzing with excitement. The sides have met before in the Champions League, most notably in the 2008/09 and the 2010/11 finals. Manchester United ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

As such, many people are of the opinion that Manchester United have been dealt with a severe blow, a huge shot of hard luck. Many people are also ruling United out even before kick off and why not? Barcelona, and especially Lionel Messi, have been on fire this season.

However, contrary to the above perceptions, Manchester United could actually benefit by drawing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. The draw is not as one-sided as many think and here are 5 reasons why the Quarter Final tie against the Catalans will suit Manchester United.

#5 Record against Barcelona in a two-legged tie


Manchester United v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final
Manchester United v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League
Semi Final

The last time these two teams met in a two-legged tie was in the 2007/08 season. After defeating Roma in the Quarter Finals, United had progressed into the Semi Final, where a fantastic Barcelona side awaited them. The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 0-0 away draw in the first leg. In the home leg, Paul Scholes sent Old Trafford into frenzied celebrations after produced a moment of magic. He picked up the ball around 30 yards away from the goal and unleashed a venomous volley that rocketed into the net. United won the game 1-0 and progressed into the finals, where they defeated Chelsea to lift the trophy.

Deja vu?


1 / 5 NEXT
