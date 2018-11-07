×
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Takeaways for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan

Jaimer Dela Cruz
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    07 Nov 2018, 14:46 IST

Gerard Pique clears the ball
Gerard Pique clears the ball

Not wanting to sacrifice their precious gem, Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona took the meticulous route to match the tenacity of Inter Milan and share the points at the San Siro in their Group B encounter in the UEFA Champions League. Barca progressed to the round of 16 with the draw.

Looking to finish the contest in their group as early in their fourth group stage match, Barcelona looked to be the more dominant side, however, Malcom's goal was cancelled out by Mauro Icardi three minutes before stoppage time.

We now look into the five takeaways from this draw for Barcelona.

#1 The silent operator continues to deliver

The Spaniard still managed to feed lovely passes to his teammates throughout the match
The Spaniard still managed to feed lovely passes to his teammates throughout the match

Though it looked like he didn't surface much in this match, Sergio Busquets still continue to play as the unnoticed, but impactful midfielder as he is.

With him operating as a holding midfielder, he anchored the visitor's attack as well as helped their side defend whenever he's needed. The only slip up he might've made in this match was the one that led to a goal.

After defending so well over the last 86 minutes, a minor mishap from Busquets provided Icardi just the inch of space he needed to grab the equalizer.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard still managed to feed lovely passes to his teammates throughout the match which helped his side dominate the possession as they moved the ball around.

The heavy load of being the anchorman for the Catalan giants seemed to be a big task to take, but Busquets welcomes it with open arms as well as with such finesse that even former Barca midfielder Xavi sing praises for him.

He's been strutting his stuff for a long time now but as the years go by it keeps on getting better for the Spaniard. 


Jaimer Dela Cruz
CONTRIBUTOR
Contributor with Sportskeeda Writes on my own blog called "Ang Tito Mong Football Blogger" Member of the Ultras Filipinas Avid Football fan FC Barcelona supporter
