UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ajax vs Juventus Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
108   //    08 Apr 2019, 22:03 IST

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus- UEFA Champions League 2018-19 quarterfinal
Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus- UEFA Champions League 2018-19 quarterfinal

Ajax, the team full of surprise, will be hosting the Italian side, Juventus on Wednesday in the first leg of UEFA Champions League 2018-19 quarterfinals at the Amsterdam Arena.

Last time out, Juventus won their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid with the help of a brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. On the other hand, Ajax staged a terrific comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Real Madrid.

Both teams registered a victory in their last league matches. Juventus defeated AC Milan with a narrow 2-1 scoreline, while the Dutch side had a comfortable 4-1 victory over Willem II. We should expect an extraordinary encounter as the young talents will come up against the experienced campaigners.


Team news

Ajax are going to face the Old Lady without the likes of Hassane Bande and Carel Eiting, as they both have some injury issues. Noussair Mazraoui is set to make his return after suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return from his hamstring injury and could feature in the starting lineup. A few stars, like Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa could miss the game as they are nursing their respective injuries.


Ajax's predicted line-up (4-2-3-1):

De Ligt could give a hard time to Juve's forwards
De Ligt could give a hard time to Juve's forwards

Ajax Amsterdam boss, Erick ten Hag should play his team in his conventional 4-2-3-1 formation, where goalkeeper André Onana should stand between the posts.

Young sensation, Matthijs De Ligt should pair the ex-Man United defender, Daley Blind in the defence. Joël Veltman is likely to start the match at the right flank, whilst the Argentinian fullback, Nicolás Tagliafico, could start at the left side of the pitch.

Frenkie de Jong, will join Barcelona in the approaching summer, could be featured at the heart of the midfield with Lasse Schöne. Ziyech, Van de Beek and Neres could support the highest goalscorer for the Dutch side, Dusan Tadic.

Ajax Amsterdam- Predicted XI
Ajax Amsterdam- Predicted XI


Juventus' predicted line-up (3-5-2):

Ronaldo could be the biggest threat for the home side
Ronaldo could be the biggest threat for the home side

Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri is expected to set his team up in the same manner, in which they defeated AC Milan on Saturday. Wojciech Szczęsny is likely to start again in goal.

Allegri could bring in Giorgio Chiellini to join Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci in the back line. De Sciglio and Alex Sandro could be the fullbacks for the visiting side.

Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic are likely to start the match with Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield. While Paulo Dybala could pair up with the Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo up top.


Juventus- Predicted XI
Juventus- Predicted XI
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
