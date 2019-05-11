UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Flop XI of the tournament

Sachin Bhat

Flop XI: The players who disappointed us the most this season in Europe

After a week of nerve-wracking, heart-pounding football in Europe, we have our two finalists of the Champions League in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom pulled off remarkable comebacks to book tickets for the Madrid showpiece.

Even though we're still three weeks away from the final, it has been an absolutely rollicking season so far, rampant with high-profile clashes, golazos, shockers and of course, preposterous turnarounds. If anything, this season will go down as arguably the best Champions League season in the recent memory.

However, even as we struggle to gauge the pandemonium that this competition has been, there are certain low-lights too that you may want to take notice: players who under-performed or disappeared without a trace.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United)

De Gea has lost his touch this season

The bigger you are, the harder you fall. And more harder it is for us to believe their fall. And De Gea hasn't only fallen, he's fallen really hard this term.

In a season where the Red Devils have blown hot and cold, De Gea has been mostly disappointing. The Spaniard and “disappointing” aren’t normally spoken in the same breath, but so erroneous and shaky has been his display this term, that you must have got used to it by now.

He hasn’t been any better in the Champions League either, conceding an average of a goal a game and pulling off a paltry troika of saves in nine appearances.

A series of high-profile blunders have visibly knocked the stuffing out of him and even though he wasn’t as error-prone in the Champions League as he has been in the Premier League, he lacked command in the area and also conceded some soft goals.

Having conceded nine goals, this is De Gea's worst season in the Champions League.

