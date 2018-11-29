UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Group B, C, and F permutations - who needs what to qualify

There are some groups yet to be settled

Matchday 5 in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League just concluded, and there are some groups yet to be settled, and more than one team can still progress from each of these groups.

As UEFA standings consider head-to-head record and away goals scored as the tie-breakers if teams finish on equal points and total goal difference, it opens up a lot of possibilities for the groups where the top 2 teams have not been decided yet.

Group B

The North Londoners are ahead of Inter at this stage

Tottenham's 1-0 Victory over Inter at Wembley has set up an exciting final matchday where Spurs and Inter's results will determine who will go through to the Champions League knockouts, and who will be relegated to the Europa League.

With Barcelona already through to the last 16 with top spot confirmed, and PSV out of the competition, it remains to be seen which of Inter and Tottenham will make the cut, and who will join Chelsea and Arsenal in the Europa League knockout stages.

Inter won 2-1 against Spurs at the San Siro in the opening game of the UCL season, and Spurs stole a late winner in the return fixture at Wembley in the last game. But as both the sides have a win against each other, and the net goal difference between them stands at zero, the fact that Spurs scored an away goal and Inter didn't, puts the North Londoners ahead of Inter at this stage.

Inter will be expected to get all 3 points against PSV on Matchday 6, with the latter yet to record a win in the Champions League this season. Considering Inter do win their last group game, Tottenham will have a huge challenge of overcoming Barcelona in their own backyard, and getting the 3 points.

However, if Inter lose points against PSV, a draw or even a defeat against Barcelona will do for Spurs, depending on Inter's result.

Putting it all together, Spurs will need to at least match Inter's result at home against PSV to go through to the round of 16, as a win for Spurs irrespective of Inter's result, will see them through.

Inter may have a relatively easy fixture, but they cannot be complacent, as they'll have to get more points (and goals) than Tottenham do at Camp Nou, or face relegation.

