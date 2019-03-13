UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops

Players celebrate after the third goal

Juventus witnessed one of the best days in their history over the last decade by overcoming a huge hurdle to beat Atletico Madrid in their own backyard. Diego Simeone's side brought a 2-0 lead to Turin, but that was overturned by Massimiliano Allegri's men, thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Lady kept on pushing high up the pitch and caused problems for Atletico Madrid's defence since minute one. Their work finally got rewarded when Federico Bernadeschi's cross found Cristiano Ronaldo's head in the 27th minute. For the remainder of the half, Atletico Madrid had possession and saw the game through to the half-time interval.

The visitor's tactics did not work out and were submerged when Joao Cancelo crossed the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese International did nothing wrong to head the ball to equalize the score on aggregate. Atletico Madrid decided to push higher up the pitch, but they were caught on the break by Federico Bernadeschi's exceptional run.

The Italian International was clipped by Angel Correa inside the penalty box. The record signing of Juventus delivered by converting from the spot-kick to silence his critics yet again. It was an exceptional performance from the hosts to change a resounding lead.

There were several standout performances from this game, but we shall look at top five hits and flops.

#1 Hit - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo after the second goal

The big man rose up to the occasion once again! Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet thrice to take Juventus to the last eight of the competition and eliminate his former rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Juventus forward was the pick of the players in the first leg, but the whole team showed an amelioration in their performance to progress in the second part of the tie. Federico Bernadeschi produced an excellent ball in the first half, but the header was even better to beat Jan Oblak from close range.

The Portuguese International was known for his leaps, and Ronaldo did no harm by doing that to level parity in the aggregate score. Just like Atletico looked like causing problems to Juventus' defence, Bernadeschi broke through the counter-attack and won a penalty.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time penalty to eliminate Juventus from the quarterfinals, but he took his chance for his current side to give a chance of ending their Champions League drought.

