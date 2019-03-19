UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 most in-form attackers right now

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still setting standards for attackers in the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League hit a different height during the past few weeks, producing a lot of classic encounters, major upsets, magical moments and surprise packages to justify its tag as Europe's elite tournament.

While the likes of Liverpool, Ajax and Manchester United dominated the headlines with their famous victories in the Round of 16 stages, eternal rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also grabbed the attention of football fans by running fantastic shows of their own. The duo reminded us that they are still the most potent attackers on the continent with their impressive efforts in front of goal last week.

However, Messi and Ronaldo are not the only ones firing on all cylinders right now. There are a number of attackers who have also impressed in the Champions League during the past few weeks. Therefore, let's quickly take a look at the top 5 attackers in the tournament right now, judging them according to their current form:

#5. Dusan Tadic

The attacker put up a great show as Ajax defeated Real Madrid to progress into the quarterfinals

Dutch giants, AFC Ajax have one of the youngest lineups in the Champions League this season but the Eredivisie outfit are proving that football is not just all about age. Most of their players are firing on all cylinders in the tournament right now, with former Southampton striker Dusan Tadic being one of them.

The Serbian International has been a huge force in the Champions League this season, acting as the focal point of Ajax's attack and providing the needed inspiration to keep Erik Ten Hag's men flying high up front.

The attacker put in a fantastic performance against Real Madrid last week, scoring once and setting up two goals as his side cruised to a 4-1 victory over their Spanish counterparts. He now has an amazing 6 goals and 4 assists to his name in the tournament this term and he will be keen to improve his tally in the coming weeks.

