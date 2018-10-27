×
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 performers from matchday 3

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
217   //    27 Oct 2018, 12:38 IST

Rafinha played brilliantly in the newly assigned role
Rafinha played brilliantly in the newly assigned role

Another round of fixtures in the Champions League came to a close this Wednesday after a set of enthralling matches that amazed us. With three matches done and dusted for each team, only the return leg at the other team’s home remains.

Real Madrid got a hard-fought and much-needed win against Viktoria Plzen. Although Madrid shouldn’t have broken a sweat while defeating Plzen, they didn't win in a convincing manner. Bayern Munich also got a victory against AEK Athens in a similar fashion after a string of bad results.

Manchester City won 3-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk which saw Pep Guardiola giving minutes to an 18-year-old Phil Foden. An FC Barcelona sans Messi made quick work of Inter with a 2-0 victory and if Handanovic didn’t make two-three good saves, the scoreline could have been much bigger.

Borussia Dortmund continued their domination following their 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Dortmund is in red-hot form and is looking good to challenge for the Bundesliga and a long run in the Champions League.

Some players rose up to the occasion for their team and pushed their ability to the limits. We look at five players who stood apart on matchday 3.

#5 David Ospina

David Ospina
David Ospina

The Colombian keeper moved from Arsenal to Napoli on a loan deal. After his performance on matchday three it is safe to say that if Napoli doesn’t get another world-class goalkeeper, Ospina would be a solid option between the sticks.

Ospina and his defence came up against one of the best teams in Europe in terms of attacking. The trident of Edinson Cavani, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, if not dealt with, are capable of doing serious damage.

Napoli’s defence was broken many times by PSG’s midfield which created a plethora of opportunities for the forward line.

Ospina’s first major duty came when Edinson Cavani shot at goal from close to the 6-yard box and it was saved well by him. Neymar broke the defence next time which left Mbappe in the clear. However, Ospina closed down the angle on Mbappe and made a convincing save.

There weren’t many lethal attacks in the first half. But trailing by a goal, PSG was attacking from the word go in the second half.

Meunier directed a powerful header towards goal which needed a quick reflex save. Neymar, again, had an amazing free-kick tipped over the bar from the Colombian.

Ospina was beaten only twice on the night. The first time was off a heavy deflection by his defender from a Meunier shot. The second time, off a spectacular curler from Di Maria in stoppage time. He looked solid all around, didn’t make mistakes, showed good reflexes and was a rock for his team.

