UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top performer from the second legs of the Round of 16

Diartano Christian

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

So many surprises have already happened in this season's Champions League. Despite most of the European big boys advancing from the group stage, not many of them were advancing from the knockout round.

In this round of 16 of the tournament, underdogs such as Manchester United produced a shock comeback against PSG while Ajax thrashed reigning champion Real Madrid.

However, it is still the world’s most renowned players such as Lionel Messi who are dominating the tournament.

Here we will take a look at 5 players who put in splendid displays in the Champions League round of 16-second legs to take their team through to the Quarterfinals.

#1 Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool was right when they decided to land Virgil Van Dijk for a world-record €84.5 million last season. The imposing Dutchman became more than just a defender against Bayern as he delivered a brilliant pass to assist Sadio Mane and later scored for his own.

The 27 years old were also kept Bayern pretty much quiet throughout the match and left Robert Lewandowski frustrated.

#2 Leroy Sane

Perhaps Schalke did not expect that their former starlet could become their worst nightmare as Leroy Sane was ever present at the Etihad.

The German contributed more than half of Manchester City's 7 goals triumph by assisting 3 different players and scoring once for his own.

Although Schalke defended deep using 5 defenders, Sane always found a way to scare his former team and became a constant threat in the German team's half.

#3 Dusan Tadic

Dusan Tadic was at his very best to help Ajax beat reigning champion Real Madrid at Bernabeu. The Dutch giants were 2 goals short of advancing to the quarterfinals because of disappointing first leg result at that time.

Fortunately, the ex-Southampton man shone and played beyond expectations. He scored a goal and provided two further assists for his teammates to send Ajax through to quarterfinals.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus were on the brink of elimination after their 2-0 defeat at Wanda Metropolitano. Perhaps not many would have believed that even Cristiano Ronaldo could save the Turin giant from another Champions League disappointment.

However, Juve's €100 million man eventually came to the rescue by scoring a magnificent hat-trick and left Diego Simeone in shambles. Ronaldo was lethal, converting all of his shot on targets to goals.

#5 Lionel Messi

No one could doubt that Lionel Messi would become the nightmare who ended Lyon's Champions League journey. The Argentinian has proved once again that Barcelona could be nearly impossible to beat at Camp Nou.

He orchestrated 4 of 5 Barca's goals with some spectacular movements, lethal finishing, and wonderful assists. Overall, Messi showed yet another complete performance for his team.

