UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Valencia CF vs Juventus - preview

Varad Galgali FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 915 // 19 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo! - UCL legend

It's still Matchday 1 of the Champions League and tonight the Italian champions Juventus visit the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. It promises a lot as the two time Champions League winners take on Valencia which has certainly not disappointed when it comes to European competitions.

Former Real Madrid maestro Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke the duck last week in what turned out to be a very controversial match in Serie A. Ronaldo's brace was surely a reason to celebrate for Juve fans, but the team has struggled when it comes to defence.

Juve sure is missing the composure of former goalkeeper Gigi Buffon, as Szczesny hasn't been promising in goal, and has already conceded six goals in the last four games in the Italian league.

When it comes to Juve's outfield players, most of them have been absolutely reckless with challenges and have been penalised quite often. Just last week Juventus' winger Douglas Costa was sent of against Sassuolo for disgracefully headbutting and spitting on an opposition player.

Massimiliano Allegri - Juve boss

Although the team has a star-studded lineup, it is yet to make an impact and has a tough challenge ahead in Valencia.

Speaking of Valencia, they have not been in the best of form either, but the return of senior goalkeeper Jaume Domenech last gameweek against Real Betis is certainly a positive the team can take from the game which ended in a goalless draw at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Bats have shuffled their deck this season and the defence as well as midfield looks almost new. With Cheryshev, Gameiro and Batshuayi being the prominent transfers this year who've added quite an edge to this side.

Spanish midfielder Dani Parejo has been absolutely exquisite so far. And the Russian forward Denis Cheryshev has continued in LaLiga from where he left off in the World Cup and has played very well. The Bats' defence has looked good too with the Spanish defender Jose Gaya who just keeps outperforming himself with every game.

Denis Cheryshev - lethal

This fixture which will be played for the very first time tonight is absolutely a cracker of a match and certainly promises to be a nail-biter. Juventus certainly do look better on paper, but Massimiliano Allegri just still hasn't gotten the team's chemistry right yet, which is worrisome.

Valencia has looked moderately consistent in all departments, and with the home advantage on their side, they are perfectly capable of bagging the 3 points, although the odds suggest otherwise. Also, Ronaldo will be seen playing in a different jersey for the first time in Spain after almost a decade.

The game will be played at the Mestalla Stadium at 9:30 pm CET. Do tune in and enjoy the game!