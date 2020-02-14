UEFA Champions League 2019-20: 3 key players for Borussia Dortmund against Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund are up against PSG in the Round of 16

Borussia Dortmund are all set to face Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in an exciting attack heavy fixture. Both teams have brilliant attackers in their squad. While PSG has Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi, Dortmund isn't far behind possessing the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt and possibly their greatest asset Jadon Sancho.

While the two teams are potent attack-wise, PSG are still favourites to advance as Dortmund are awful defensively. PSG has well-established stars in comparison to the German club's young guns. Although Dortmund are a relatively young side but if they have to go any further, some of these young folks would need to put in exceptional performances over the two legs.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the players who could be key for Dortmund in their bid to defeat a star-heavy PSG side, with the first leg in Dortmund and second in Paris.

#3 Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels is experienced and controls teh defensive line

Mats Hummels is one of the most experienced members in a young Dortmund side, and could very well prove to be the key if they are to qualify for the next round of this year's competition.

The German's performances haven't been up to par ever since he returned to Signal Iduna Park. A world-class center-back once, age has taken its toll on Hummels and he has been very inconsistent in recent times. However, if Dortmund are to advance any further, the German World Cup winner must step up and he must display his calm and commanding presence against the French giants.

#2 Erling Haland

Erling Haaland is up to a great start in black and yellow

The Norwegian wonder-kid has taken the football world by storm this season. Although he has already played for RB Salzburg in this season's Champions League but a change in the rule regarding January signings would allow the German outfit to use Haaland against PSG.

The forward has been in outstanding form for Dortmund, having scored 7 league goals in his first 4 appearances since joining them. Haaland's recent showings have seeded high expectations among Dortmund fans, and the 19-year old has to rise to the occasion if they are to pull this off. No matter what, if Haaland gets going, Dortmund would be in dreamland against PSG.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have a trump card in Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Europe over the past two years. The 19-year-old has carried his form from last season and has been one of Dortmund's most consistent players this season.

The Englishman has been brilliant and has scored 15 goals and assisted 17 in 29 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term. In the last two years, Sancho has ingrained himself as one of Dortmund's most important players.

Sancho is Dortmund's best player and they would need him to be on top form in their quest to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this year.

