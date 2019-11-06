×
UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague - 3 Talking Points as Blaugrana register stalemate at the Camp Nou

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Nov 2019, 01:57 IST

FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona hosted Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou as they aimed to consolidate their position in Group H of the Champions League. Going into the game, the Catalan giants were unbeaten in Europe this season looked to take a major step towards qualification with a victory. Barcelona, however, failed to make their opportunities count as Slavia registered a well deserved 0-0 draw.

The away team weren't fazed by the prospect of playing at the Camp Nou and took the game to Ernesto Valverde's side, particularly in the first half but both sides failed to put the ball into the back of the net. Lionel Messi came close to scoring before the break with an outrageous solo effort but the Argentinian's shot cannoned off the crossbar which proved to be lucky let-off for the away side.

In a tightly contested opening forty-five minutes, both goalkeepers had to make decisive action to keep the scores level and Slavia failed to capitalize on their early momentum. Jordi Alba was withdrawn at half-time in favour of Sergi Roberto and teenage sensation Ansu Fati also arrived as a late substitute as the home side piled on the pressure.

In Luis Suarez's absence, Ousmane Dembele was handed a start but the Frenchman failed to make the opportunity count. Dembele was wasteful on the night and didn't look sharp enough as he was withdrawn in favour of Fati in the second half.

As Barcelona were held to a stalemate at home, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.


#1 Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was the standout player of the game

FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ondrej Kolar was in fine form for the away side and the Czech shot-stopper refused to be beaten despite Barcelona's best efforts. The home side threw everything at him either side of half-time but the 25-year-old was in sensational form between the sticks as Slavia left the Camp Nou with a deserved point

Kolar's standout moment arrived in the second half when he kept his side in the game against all odds. Fati's ball from the left-flank was met by Messi but Kolar denied him with a stunning save from point blank range. Kolar was the player of the game by a fair distance and the 25-year-old made his presence felt in the grandest stage of them all, as Slavia left Spain with a well deserved point.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
