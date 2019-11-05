UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Bayern Munich's first challenge after Eintracht Frankfurt demolition

Robert Lewandowski is leading the race for the European Golden Boot this season

Bayern Munich face Olympiakos in matchday four of the Champions League, after suffering a 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

As a result of their biggest defeat in the last ten years in the German top-flight, the Bavarians parted company with manager Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick has been appointed as the interim boss for the time being.

Bayern head into the game as overwhelming favourites despite the circumstances and are expected to win, as they did in Piraeus. In the Champions League, Bayern recorded a sensational 7-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur and beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in their first European game of the season.

Hansi Flick will be without Jann-Fiete Arp, Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernández as the trio continue to recover from long-term injuries.

José Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Arsène Wenger have been mentioned as possible candidates to take over the reins from Kovac and the Bavarians are expected to make an announcement in the coming days.

Olympiacos are looking for their first triumph in Europe this season and only have a solitary point to show for in the Champions League so far, as they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in London.

Lewandowski is Bayern's talisman this season and is demonstrating his skills as a lethal scorer. In 20 games in all competitions this season, he has scored 16 goals, a staggering return for one of the most potent goalscorers in Europe.

The striker is set to undergo a minor surgery in the international break owing to a groin problem but is expected to feature for his club in the meantime.

Moroccan striker Youssef El-Arabi is the top scorer of the Greek side and in 14 games, he has scored seven goals from as many shots on target. In the Champions League, however, his only goal came against the same opponents on matchday three.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba; Javi Martínez, Thiago, Philippe Coutinho; Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Olympiakos: Jose Sá; Omar Elabdellaoui, Ruben Semedo, Avraam Papadopoulos, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Guilherme dos Santos Torres, Yassine Benzia, Mady Camara; Daniel Podence, Giorgos Masouras; Miguel Angel Guerrero