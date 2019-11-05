UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Chelsea vs Ajax - Chelsea predicted XI, team news and more

Chelsea training ahead of their clash against Ajax.

Dutch champions Ajax will travel to London to face Chelsea in the Group H fixture in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea secured a victory through a Michy Batshuayi goal in the first leg when the two sides clashed in Amsterdam. The top of the table looks tight as Ajax sit at the helm ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. Both teams would be looking for a crucial victory which will be a massive step towards qualification from the group stage.

Key match facts

Chelsea bounced back from their loss against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup with a dominating victory over Watford in the Premier League. Ajax won at the weekend, beating Zwolle to continue their unbeaten run at the top of Eredivisie.

Chelsea Form: WLWWW

Ajax Form: WWLWW

Team news

Chelsea will surely be boosted by the return of ace midfielder N'golo Kante from injury, as confirmed by Frank Lampard. Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley are also back in training and might feature on the bench. Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are yet to return while the former is set to have more scans on the groin injury that he suffered recently. Billy Gilmour was the only youngster to be present in the training session.

Christian Pulisic will be the one to watch out for in this Chelsea setup, considering he has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Chelsea games (four goals, three assists). Midfield duo of Jorginho and Kovacic were brilliant in the match against Watford and will surely feature in this tie as well.

Injuries: Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Suspension: None.

Predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham.