UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Erling Braut Haland and Serge Gnabry lead the goal-scoring charts after Matchday 2

Serge Gnabry

The second match day of the UEFA Champions League saw a total of 52 goals scored, with 12 of the 32 competing teams still yet to taste defeat.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Ajax Amsterdam have won both their opening games, while Club Brugge remain the only unbeaten side to not have won a match.

PSG, Manchester City, Napoli, Dortmund and Ajax are yet to concede a goal.

At the other end of the spectrum, tournament debutants Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Lille have lost both their fixtures, while Galatasaray are the only team yet to score in the tournament.

The likes of Erling Braut Haland, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Hwang Hee-chan, Sardar Azmoun, Quincy Promes and Memphis Depay have scored on each of the two matchdays.

Serge Gnabry robbed the headlines as he smashed a staggering quadruple against Tottenham Hotspur in Bayern Munich's 7-2 triumph over the North Londoners, and on that note, we look at the list of top scorers in the UCL 2019-20 thus far.

4 goals

Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg) Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

3 goals

Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

2 goals

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Ángel Di María (Paris St. Germain) Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge) Harry Kane (Tottenham) Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Hwang Hee-chan (Salzburg) Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St. Petersburg) Quincy Promes (Ajax) Luiz Suarez (Barcelona) Memphis Depay (Lyon)

1 goal

Dries Mertens (Napoli) Fernando Llorente (Napoli) Jhon Lucumi (Genk) Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) Ally Samatta (Genk) Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha) Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) Haris Seferović (Benfica) Rodrigo (Valencia) Edson Álvarez (Ajax) Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) Thomas Meunier (Paris St. Germain) Lucas Moura (Tottenham) Daniel Podence (Olympiacos) Mathieu Valbuena (Olympiacos) Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) Marin Leovac (Dinamo Zagreb) Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) Stefan Savić (Atlético Madrid) Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid) Grzegorz Krychowiak (Spartak Moscow) Dmitri Barinov (Spartak Moscow) Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) Junior Moraes (Shakhtar) Manor Solomon (Shakhtar) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Casemiro (Real Madrid) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Phil Foden (Manchester City) Milos Vulic (Crvena Zvezda) Nemanja Milunovic (Crvena Zvezda) Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) Ruben Semedo (Olympiacos) Yassine Benzia (Olympiacos) Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) Mauro Icardi (Paris St. Germain) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Takumi Minamino (Salzburg) Victor Osimhen (Lille) Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) Willian (Chelsea) Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St. Petersburg) Raul de Tomas (Benfica) Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Donny van de Beek (Ajax) Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale) Martin Terrier (Lyon)