UEFA Champions League 2019-20: FC Barcelona v Slavia Prague - Barcelona predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 04 Nov 2019, 18:12 IST

Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona host Slavia Prague in the Champions League as they aim to consolidate their position in Group F. With seven points in three games, the Catalan giants are sitting pretty at the top of the table and are unbeaten in Europe this season. Ernesto Valverde's side look primed for qualification and only a monumental collapse will put last season's Champions League semi-finalists on the brink of elimination.

Lionel Messi and co are set to visit the San Siro to take on Inter Milan on matchday six and the Spanish side will be eager to seal qualification before their trip to Italy. Slavia Prague, on the other hand, are the only winless side in Group F and the reigning Czech champions will look to cause a major upset when they travel to the Camp Nou.

Key match facts

Slavia Prague are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides on Spanish soil and Barcelona won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Czech Republic.

Lionel Messi has scored six goals and registered four assists in his last 10 appearances across all competitions.

Team News

Samuel Umtiti continues to be hampered by a knee problem and the Frenchman has been ruled out for the time being. Luis Suarez will also be unavailable after picking up a calf injury in Barcelona's shock 3-1 loss against Levante in the weekend.

In Suarez's absence, Antoine Griezmann could start upfront and Ousmane Dembele is expected to start in his preferred left-wing position. The likes of Carles Perez and Ansu Fati are also set to be among the squad and the youngsters could turn out to be valuable options off the bench.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were benched for their league fixture away to Levante and the pair are expected to return to the starting XI as Valverde looks to freshen things up.

Injuries: Luis Suarez (calf), Samuel Umtiti (knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele