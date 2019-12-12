UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Top 3 goal-scorers from the group stage

Robert Lewandowski

The sixth Matchday of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League brought the group-stage of the competition to a close. The quintet of Valencia, Atletico Madrid, tournament debutants Atalanta, defending champions Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea completed the Round of 16 line-up.

A record 308 goals were scored in this season's group-stage, which is the most since the second group-stage in the competition was replaced by a knockout 'Round of 16' in 2003-04.

Bayern Munich were the only team this season, and the 6th overall in competition history, to win all their 6 group-stage games. The Bavarian giants were also the top-scorers with 24 goals, averaging an impressive 4 goals per game, recording the biggest goal-difference (19 goals) by a Champions League group-winner.

The 2019-20 Champions League also saw some fine individual performances as Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) became the first pair of players to score in 15 consecutive seasons in the competition.

On that note, let us have a look at the top three goal-scorers in this season's group-stage.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 6 goals

Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane's six goals in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League was the third-best goal haul by any player in this season's competition.

The England international scored a goal apiece against Olympiacos (away) and Bayern Munich (home) before braces at home against Crvena Zvezda and Olympiacos sealed Tottenham's passage to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

20 - Harry Kane has scored 20 Champions League goals in just 24 appearances - the fastest a player has reached 20 goals in the competition's history. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/vgpkIIXLl1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019

In the process of scoring his brace against Olympiacos, Kane became the fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals. He reached the landmark in 24 games, which broke the mark of erstwhile record holder Alessandro Del Piero by two games.

