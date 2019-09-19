UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid snatch dramatic 2-2 draw with Juventus

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 350 // 19 Sep 2019, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid faced a familiar foe on Wednesday night as they went head-to-head with Juventus in their Champions League Group D opener at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Hector Herrera emerged as the heroic second-half substitute by producing a late equaliser from a Kieran Trippier corner kick as Diego Simeone's men fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Serie A giants.

Former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado produced a stunning curler to give the Bianconeri the lead in the 48th minute before Blaise Matuidi headed home a cross in the 65th minute to double it.

Things looked bleak for the Madrid giants until Stefan Savic pulled a goal back for them with a header inside the six-yard area in the 70th minute before Herrera secured the equaliser.

The result leaves Atletico and Juventus with a point each, with Lokomotiv Moscow securing the top spot in Group D after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away from home.

Simeone was all praise for his side after the game,

"Hector was working really well and it's no accident that he came on and scored. In life, work always has reward, and more so in football. The competition is very good and that makes us grow.

"It was a spectacular Champions League game, against a really strong opponent, really tough, with great individual and collective quality.

"We started well, although without chances to score, but in the second half they hurt us twice; Cuadrado and Matuidi took the game from us, but we didn't lose face.

Advertisement

"In the first half, we had really good circulation of the ball, although we didn't have chances at goal, which is what counts.

"I like this draw because we haven't lost face and because we recovered from being 2-0 down. When the youngsters evolve, we'll be closer to winning."

Here are some Twitter reactions to the game:

The intensity & quality of Atletico Madrid v Juventus is what @ChampionsLeague is about, absolutely brilliant! #ATMJUV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 18, 2019

From 3-0 to 3-3 against Napoli & 2-0 to 2-2 against Atletico Madrid..



ME: pic.twitter.com/XWTH09P2lY — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) September 18, 2019

12 - Juventus have conceded 9 of their last 12 goals in Champions League from set piece, the last 3 all from headed. Amnesia. #AtletiJuve #AtleticoJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 18, 2019

WOOOOOW!!!! ATLETICO MADRID'S TEAM SPIRIT NEVER DIES. WHAT A COMEBACK. They looked done and dusted and they have just done it. Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus! What a game. Hector Herrera with his first goal for the club. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 18, 2019

Mexicans scoring on their debuts against Juventus this season:

Hirving Lozano ✔️

Hector Herrera ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ywbe8SKCVZ — J. Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) September 18, 2019

Real Madrid lost

Liverpool lost

Courtinho didn’t score

Ronaldo didn’t score



Barcelona Fans: pic.twitter.com/Z4eUwgtfzJ — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) September 18, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, Goals and Assists [HD] pic.twitter.com/XPdr0FrayP — Ⓜ️σnσlíth° (@TheMonolith10) September 18, 2019

Juventus spent the entire summer trying to sell Khedira, Matuidi and Higuaín...only for all three of them to start against Atlético Madrid. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 18, 2019

👉 Only the 5th time in UCL history Juventus fail to win after leading by two goals:



• 1999 - Manchester United

• 2000 - Hamburg

• 2016 - Bayern Munich

• 2018 - Tottenham

• 2019 - Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/EWqc8h63pn — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) September 18, 2019