UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid snatch dramatic 2-2 draw with Juventus
Atletico Madrid faced a familiar foe on Wednesday night as they went head-to-head with Juventus in their Champions League Group D opener at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Hector Herrera emerged as the heroic second-half substitute by producing a late equaliser from a Kieran Trippier corner kick as Diego Simeone's men fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Serie A giants.
Former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado produced a stunning curler to give the Bianconeri the lead in the 48th minute before Blaise Matuidi headed home a cross in the 65th minute to double it.
Things looked bleak for the Madrid giants until Stefan Savic pulled a goal back for them with a header inside the six-yard area in the 70th minute before Herrera secured the equaliser.
The result leaves Atletico and Juventus with a point each, with Lokomotiv Moscow securing the top spot in Group D after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away from home.
Simeone was all praise for his side after the game,
"Hector was working really well and it's no accident that he came on and scored. In life, work always has reward, and more so in football. The competition is very good and that makes us grow.
"It was a spectacular Champions League game, against a really strong opponent, really tough, with great individual and collective quality.
"We started well, although without chances to score, but in the second half they hurt us twice; Cuadrado and Matuidi took the game from us, but we didn't lose face.
"In the first half, we had really good circulation of the ball, although we didn't have chances at goal, which is what counts.
"I like this draw because we haven't lost face and because we recovered from being 2-0 down. When the youngsters evolve, we'll be closer to winning."
Here are some Twitter reactions to the game: