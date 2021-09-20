Top 5 highest scoring UEFA Champions League matches 

The UEFA Champions League unites football lovers from across the globe. Arguably the most looked-upon fiesta provides lovers of the game with a perfect midweek getaway.

UEFA Champions League hosts the best of teams within Europe. While they battle it out for the most coveted trophy at club level, the spectators get treated to high-quality matches that provide a lot of intensity, novelty and excitement.

The initial stages of this continental competition see smaller teams (mostly from outside Europe's top-five leagues) pitted against some of the heavyweights. As the competition progresses, we are only left with giants who lock horns with each other.

Over the course of years, we have seen bigger sides run goal riots against smaller teams. However, there have also been many instances where it rained goals during a clash between the two juggernauts.

We witnessed a total of nine goals just last week when Manchester City faced RB Leipzig. The same brings us to the topic of the day:

Top five UEFA Champions League games that saw the most number of goals being scored.

#5 Lyon (7-2) Werder Bremen — 2004/05 | Round of 16 | Second Leg

Hattrick hero Wiltord stood out alongside Michael Essien in that clash

The 2004-05 Champions League season was a special one. Liverpool's spectacular victory, lauded as one of the best comebacks in the history of the sport, took place that very season.

However, there is another fixture that caught everyone's attention. We are talking about the Round of 16 clash between Lyon and Werder Bremen. The Ligue 1 side thrashed their German opponents with an aggregate score of 10-2. But it was the second leg of the tie that saw a goal riot.

Lyon hosted Bremen while already having a three-goal (away) advantage. Brimming with confidence, the French team mercilessly shot seven more past Bremen's goalline. Hattrick hero Wiltord stood out alongside Michael Essien who secured a brace.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur (2-7) Bayern Munich — 2019/20 | Group Stage

Serge Gnabry's quadruple was the showstopper that evening

Losing a game is one thing but losing at home is far worse. That too, by this margin, hurts the most. Tottenham Hotspur had to endure one such pain back in October 2019 while they were hosting Bayern Munich.

From being runners-up in the previous edition of the Champions League, to the shocking season that followed, Spurs and their fans are still haunted by the embarrassment faced at the hands of the eventual champions.

Despite finding an early lead via Son Heung-min, the north London outfit conceded seven in return. Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry's quadruple was the showstopper that evening. A fine performance from the Bavarians was also topped by Lewandowski's brace.

