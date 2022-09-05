5 summer signings who could make their first ever UEFA Champions League appearance this week

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign will commence this week, with a total of 16 group stage games expected to be played between September 6 and 7.

UEFA's top-flight is regarded as one of the most prestigious cup competitions in world football due to its glamor and immense competition.

As such, it is almost every professional footballer's dream to one day play in the competition. Players often tend to secure transfer deals that could hand them an opportunity to actualize such a dream.

With the first set of games this week, a handful of players will be making their first ever UEFA Champions League appearances with their respective new clubs.

As such, this article will take a look at five high-profile summer signings who will be making their debut in the competition.

#5 Wesley Fofana (Chelsea)

Fofana could make his UEFA Champions League debut against Dinamo Zagreb

The highly rated French defender could be among a long list of players who will be making their UEFA Champions League debut this season.

Wesley Fofana secured a big-money move from Leicester City to Chelsea this summer in a transfer worth around £75 million.

Currently at 21 years of age, the French defender is still yet to play in the UEFA Champions League. His former clubs, Leicester City and Saint-Étienne haven't been privileged to qualify for the competition while he was with them.

All that could as well change for Fofana at Chelsea this season. He has already made his first appearance for the club in a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday, September 3.

The Blues will take on Dinamo Zagreb away on Tuesday, September 6, and he could as well start in defense for Thomas Tuchel's team.

#4 Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Carvalho playing for Liverpool in the Premier League

One young talent to keep an eye on in this season's UEFA Champions League competition is Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho.

The 20-year-old forward secured a move from Fulham to Liverpool earlier this summer for a fee in the region of £5 million.

Carvalho has so far had a decent start to life at Anfield, as he has scored twice for the Reds in six Premier League outings.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Have a great day, Fabio Happy Birthday to Fabio Carvalho who turns 20 today! 🥳Have a great day, Fabio Happy Birthday to Fabio Carvalho who turns 20 today! 🥳Have a great day, Fabio 💎 https://t.co/I396BYhCDZ

The Portuguese could be on hand to play in UEFA's top tier competition for the first time when Liverpool visit Italian side Napoli on Wednesday, September 7.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham FC - Premier League

Brazilian forward Richarlison will be hoping to finally make his UEFA Champions League debut this season with his new club Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old forward signed for the Lilywhites this summer from Everton for a transfer fee in the region of £60 million.

Spurs will be making their comeback in the competition after the 2019-20 football campaign. Richarlison, on the other hand, is yet to play in the tournament and could make his debut at home against Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.

He has so far played five games for Antonio Conte's team in the Premier League this season, providing two assists in the process.

#2 Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton this summer

Another high-profile summer signing who will be hoping to make his UEFA Champions League debut is Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

The Blues secured the services of the Spanish left-back from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £63 million.

Cucurella has so far had a decent start to life at Chelsea, making six Premier League appearances and providing two assists.

With the Blues set to face Dinamo Dagreb on Tuesday, Cucurella could feature for Tuchel's team. The Spaniard is yet to get a feel for UEFA's top tier competition, having only played in the Europa League with Getafe.

#1 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Brazilian winger Raphinha secured a sensational dream move to Barcelona this summer from Premier League club side Leeds United.

The Catalan club secured the services of the 25-year-old winger for a fee in the region of £55 million.

Raphinha has so far had a decent start to life at Camp Nou, registering one goal and an assist each in four matches so far in La Liga. He will also be hoping to make his UEFA Champions League debut this season with Barcelona.

The Spanish side will face Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

