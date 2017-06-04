UEFA Champions League Final 2016-17: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid; Player Ratings

Real Madrid were brilliant as they blew away Juventus in the Champions League final. How did the players each fare on the day?

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 03:45 IST

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid became the first ever side to retain the Champions League title after their 4-1 triumph over Juventus in Cardiff tonight. Madrid turned the game around in the second half after the teams were tied at 1-1 going into the half time break thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a screamer from Mario Mandzukic. However, the second half saw an absolute shift of momentum and Zidane’s side deservedly came out on top thanks to goals from Ronaldo, Casemiro, and the icing on the top from Marco Asensio in stoppage time.

Here we take a look at how all the players fared during this exciting match.

Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon – 6/10

Not the ideal final he would have wanted considering the fact that this could be the last time he could be a part of one. Real took their chances against him from outside the box and were highly successful in rattling him. He could have used a little more help from his defenders but a night to forget for the shot-stopper.

Andrea Barzagli – 5/10

A surprise inclusion ahead of the game and Real rightfully identified him as a weak link and exploited him on more than a few instances – in the second half especially. Eventually came off in the second half after a disappointing night as Juventus threw the kitchen sink at Madrid

Leonardo Bonucci – 6/10

Bonucci also couldn't be his usual self as Real moved up a gear during the second half, he initiated the move for Juventus’ equaliser but failed to make an impact in the game after that.

Giorgio Chiellini – 5/10

Not the kind of performance he would be proud of, an off day for everyone in the back line but Chiellini would feel like he would have done more to prevent the goals that came in late. He was especially to blame for Ronaldo’s second – switching off along with Miralem Pjanic as the predator ghosted in into a scoring position.

Dani Alves – 6/10

Alves had a promising first half where he went forward at every possibility trying to contribute to the attack but he was later forced back after Marcelo managed to ping in a couple of long balls behind Barzagli. That rattled Allegri, and nullified the Brazilian’s natural ability.

Miralem Pjanic – 5/10

Pjanic had an impressive start to the game but he was outdone by Real’s world class midfielders who were on song tonight. He could do little with the ball in the second half and forced deep down his own half most of the times where he was culpable for letting Ronaldo go for the Portuguese’ second match

Sami Khedira – 5/10

Khedira had a rough day at the office and was outdone by his counter parts in key areas of the field. Not his usual self-today (especially the second half) like many of the Juventus players.

Alex Sandro – 6/10

Real’s opening goal came down his side and he had a tough time facing Carvajal who forced him into his own half during most of the game. He played a part in Juventus’ opening goal but he would have loved to enjoy some more time at the opposition’s half.

Paulo Dybala – 6/10

Maybe the occasion got to him but apart from a few good touches and nifty footwork in the first half he eventually faded off as the game went on and failed to make any notable impact.

Mandzukic scored a goal to remember

Mario Mandzukic – 8/10

The only thing that stood out for Juventus tonight was Mandzukic’s screamer that leveled things up for Juventus in the 27th minute.It was a goal of sublime beauty. He started the game on the left flank and had a brilliant start to the game but then again he couldn’t carry it into the second half as Madrid turned on the collective screw on the Bianconeri

Gonzalo Higuain – 5/10

Higuain yet again failed to deliver in a cup final and was never involved in the game. He would have wanted to see more of the ball but he failed miserably in leading the line.

Substitues

Juan Cuadrado – 4/10

He possibly had the worst game after being sent off for a second yellow in the 84th minute, he came on for Barzagli in the 66th minute. The second yellow, though, not his fault at all.

Claudio Marchisio – N/A

Came on in the 70th minute for Pjanic and had no impact on the game

Mario Lemina – N/A

Came on in the 78th minute for Dybala and was outmuscled by Marcelo as the rampaging Brazilian set up Madrid’s final goal.