UEFA Champions League: Top 5 highest scoring fixtures of all time

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 666 // 18 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UEFA Champions League kicks off today with Barcelona and PSV going head to head

The most awaited competition in European football, the UEFA Champions League, commences today. Out of the 32 teams competing at this stage, only 16 will proceed into the knock-out stage.

The group stage fixtures generally start in September and last till December. In all the total number of matches played in the group stage come out to be 96. With 16 matches being played every matchday.

When so many games are played in the group stage, it is not hard to see a fixture where one of the team ends up absolutely dominating the other.

In the group stage, the possibility of a small team facing off against one of the biggest names across Europe is the highest and thus the possibility of a high scoring game is the highest in the group stage. That's why it is the most entertaining stage of the competition for the fans.

Over the years, there have been a lot of fixtures where one side had scored 5 or more goals against their opponents. This just tells the story that when two teams of completely different class face each other, there's only one outcome, that is the minnows getting overwhelmed.

So, with the excitement for this season to get rolling at its peak, let's take a look at the highest scoring fixtures in the history of UEFA Champions League.

#5 Bayern Munich 7-1 AS Roma

Bayern Munich hasn't reached the final of the competition since winning it in 2013.

Bayern Munich was up against Roma in their Group E fixture in the 2014-15 season. Both teams looked more or less evenly matched on paper, and it was one of the biggest group stage fixtures of the season.

But, the result surprised everyone. Bayern who had scored 7 goals in the group stage before, repeated their performance again, but against a big club like Roma this time.

The only response Roma could give was a consolation goal, scored by Gervinho. There have been other 7-1 matches in the competition, but this one was special as Bayern absolutely dominated a decent Roma side, which included Ashley Cole, Totti, Nainggolan, and that too on the home ground of the Romans.

1 / 5 NEXT