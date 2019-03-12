×
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League 2018-19 predicted lineups | Juventus, Atletico Madrid injury news and more

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Preview
316   //    12 Mar 2019, 14:49 IST

Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo
Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid will head into the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 with a huge upper hand, taking a 2-0 lead to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Goals from Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin are the separating lines between these two teams in this tie.

It will be a completely different game as the Old Lady will try to take the match to their opposition and cause trouble to the resilient Atletico defense. Massimiliano Allegri will be eager to get an early goal to divert the pressure onto Diego Simeone's men, who will be trying to sit back and hit the hosts on the counter.

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his teammates to up their game in order to keep their Champions League dreams alive. On the other hand, Diego Simeone has not lost a European knockout tie to any other side apart from Real Madrid. He would like to make this game a low-scoring affair.

Injuries

Juan Cuadrado, Sami Khedira, and Douglas Costa, who missed the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano, are expected to sit out in this fixture due to injuries.

Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis are ruled out of this game, whilst stalwart Diego Godin is doubtful after suffering an injury last week.

Suspensions

Juventus do not have any suspensions.

Thomas Partey and Diego Costa who received yellow cards in the previous game will miss this match due to suspension.

Player Form

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Juventus' top scorer this campaign, but he has found the back of the net only once in the tournament which he has made his own. The backline of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will have to stop Antoine Greizmann and Alvaro Morata from causing trouble.

Antoine Griezmann will be crucial to Atletico Madrid's hopes of scoring. The French international has an abundance of pace which will cause problems to Juventus' defence, who are vulnerable to speed. He has scored 18 goals this campaign and will look to add more on Tuesday.

Likely XI

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Predicted Juventus lineup
Predicted Juventus lineup

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Santiago Arias, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Juanfran, Koke, Saul Niguez, Rodri Hernandez, Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata.

Predicted Atletico Madrid lineup
Predicted Atletico Madrid lineup
