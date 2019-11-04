UEFA Champions League - Match Day 4 returns only on Sony Pictures Sports Network from 5th November 2019

With half -way mark already over, teams gear up for the second half of the group stage, which will see them fighting for a spot in the next stage of Europe’s premier club football tournament, the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season. Some teams look to cement their place while others will look to move up the table, with qualification high on the agenda.

As these teams look to put up a fight and get their Champions League journey back on track, let’s look at some of the key matches which will be played on Match Day 4:

Chelsea FC vs AFC Ajax– Reversing the roles, Chelsea hosts Ajax at the Stamford Bridge Arena hoping to cement a place at the top of Group H. Chelsea got off to a shaky start with the home loss to Valencia in the opening round but Frank Lampard’s men won 1-0 in Amsterdam and have lost just one of their last 18 UEFA competition fixtures. Ajax cashed in by selling some key players after last season’s run to the semi-finals but those losses seem to have had little effect on their overall quality. These two likes are in the driving seat and are on top of the Group H ladder with six points apiece. A win here would thus be a huge step for any of the two teams to enter the last 16 round of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan – There is always one group in the Champions League which catches the eye and with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the group, no team can ill afford to lose more ground at any stage of this competition. Borussia Dortmund's Group F aspirations suffered a significant setback with a Match-day 3 defeat to Internazionale in Milan and they will be looking to turn the tables on the Italian club on home soil. Both sides have collected four points from their three group fixtures so far with identical records of one win, one draw and one defeat. This will be the first time these two sides will meet in Germany since the quarterfinals of the 1993-94 UEFA Cup.

Real Madrid CF vs Galatasaray S.K. – Galatasaray will visit the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in their quest to qualify in Round of 16. A victory in Istanbul has taken Real Madrid to the second position in Group A and will they will look to increase the gap with a win on their home soil. The Spanish giants had a rough start to their Champions League campaign with a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and then dangerously living at home against Club Brugge before recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2. However, a victory in Turkey has belatedly revived Real Madrid's Group A prospects.

