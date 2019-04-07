×
UEFA Champions League News: Supercomputer predicts Juventus to beat Barcelona in the final

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
726   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:44 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Supercomputer predicts that Juventus and Barcelona will meet in the finals of UEFA Champions League and Old Lady will beat the Blaugrana to lift the title.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus and Barcelona are two of the favourites to win the Champions League title this campaign. Heavyweights like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich are all crashed out in the Round of 16 fixtures, leaving Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Porto, Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester United in the Quarterfinals.

While Juventus came back from a 2-0 loss in the first leg thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, Lionel Messi led Barcelona won 5-1 against Lyon in the second leg after a draw in the first leg at France.

The heart of the matter

The supercomputer predicts the result of each of the fixtures and also, predicts who will end up where in the Champions League.

This is how the Quarter Final results will be according to the computer:

Ajax 1-1 Juventus in the first leg while Juventus 2-0 Ajax in the second leg.

Liverpool wins both the legs against Porto, with a 3-0 victory in the first leg and 1-2 in the second leg.

Spurs 1-1 Manchester City in the first leg while Manchester City wins 3-1 Spurs in the second leg.

Barcelona wins both the legs by the same margin, 2-1, against Manchester United.

Result of Champions League semi-finals:

Manchester City 1-1 Juventus in the first leg, Juventus 2-1 Manchester City in the second leg.

Barcelona 2-1 Liverpool in the first leg, Liverpool 2-2 Barcelona in the next fixture.

Champions League final: 

Juventus beats Barcelona by 2-1.

If the prediction comes true, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the only player except Seedorf to win the title with three different clubs. The Portuguese talisman will lift the fourth consecutive Champions League title while crushing the hopes of Manchester City and Barcelona to lift the trophy, as per the predictions of the supercomputer.

What's next?

Juventus will face Ajax while Manchester United host Barcelona in their next fixtures.

